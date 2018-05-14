Scene at Racine: ‘Somewhere Over the Rainbow’ from ‘The Wizard of Oz’

It’s one of the most beloved songs in one of the most beloved musicals of all time.

Actress Kalie Kaimann, starring as Dorothy in the stage musical version of “The Wizard of Oz,” through May 20 at the Chicago Theatre, stopped by the Sun-Times studio recently to perform “Somewhere Over the Rainbow.”

The 1939 film musical tells the tale of a young Kansas girl who travels “over the rainbow” to find her way back home (and to what really matters in life), starred Judy Garland, Ray Bolger, Jack Haley, Burt Lahr and Billie Burke and Margaret Hamilton.

For tickets ($39 – $129) to the stage musical, visit ticketmaster.com.