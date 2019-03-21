Pitbull, T-Pain to headline Nickelodeon’s SlimeFest Chicago music festival

Pitbull performs onstage at iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina at AmericanAirlines Arena on November 3, 2018 in Miami, Florida. | Jason Koerner/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

It’s perhaps THE high-energy, family fun festival of the summer and it’s returning to Chicago’s Northerly Island.

That would be Nickelodeon’s SlimeFest Music Festival, running June 8-9 at Huntington Bank Pavilion. This year’s music lineup boasts Grammy Award-winner Pitbull, singer/songwriter Bebe Rexha, YouTube sensation JoJo Siwa, and Grammy-winner and recent “Masked Singer” champ T-Pain.

Also scheduled to appear at the fest are Nickelodeon stars Annie LeBlanc (“Annie vs. Hayley”); Scarlet Spencer and Dallas Dupree Young (“Cousins For Life”); Ella Anderson and Riele Downs (“Henry Danger”); and Owen Joyner and Daniella Perkins (“Knight Squad”).

In addition to the music performances, SlimeFest will also feature plenty of family-friendly activities such as Slime Maze, an expanded Slime Central (more than 30 people can get slimed simultaneously), front-of-stage slime pit, a Slime Lab where you can create your own green goo, a silent Slime Disco, and plenty of SlimeFest merchandise for purchase.

If you subscribe to the Nickelodeon SlimeFest newsletter (www.nickslimefest.com) you can buy tickets beginning at 10 a.m. March 27. General on-sale beging at 10 a.m. March 29.

NOTE: The following items will not be allowed on the festival grounds, so leave them at home:

Weapons

Alcohol

Drugs

Umbrellas

Laser pointers

Skates

Wallet chains

Ice chests

Banners

Flyers

Beach balls

Frisbees

Fireworks

Outside food or beverage