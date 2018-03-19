Iconic rocker Steven Tyler of Aerosmith, along with Loving Mary Band, are on the road this summer with a handful of dates across Europe and North America in support of his country music solo album “We’re All Somebody from Somewhere” released in 2016. The trek includes a July 7 gig at the Naperville’s annual Ribfest music/food festival.
Show time is 8 p.m. For tickets, visit eventbrite.com
Also announced for the music lineup (so far) are 1980s rockabilly ambassadors Stray Cats, and country music stars Jake Owen and Chris Janson.