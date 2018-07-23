Stormy Daniels’ husband seeks divorce, sole custody of their daughter

KAUFMAN, Texas — The husband of adult film performer Stormy Daniels has filed for divorce in Texas.

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, has said that she had sex with Donald Trump before he became president, something Trump has denied.

Glendon Crain filed the petition for divorce on July 18 in state district court in Kaufman County, located just southeast of Dallas. In his 13-page divorce petition filed July 18, Crain alleged adultery as grounds for the divorce and seeks sole custody of the couple’s 7-year-old daughter and child support from Clifford, as well as a financial award and disproportionate share of the couple’s community property.

Daniels’ lawyer Michael Avenatti said in a tweet that Daniels and Crain decided mutually to end their marriage and that the “accuracy” of the divorce petition is “vehemently disputed.”

RELATED

The show goes on: Stormy Daniels and Admiral say ‘misunderstanding’ resolved

Stormy Daniels may have a birthday surprise for Donald Trump

A woman answering the phone in the Terrell, Texas, office of Crain’s attorney, Rothwell Pool, said he had no comment since the case is currently in litigation.

Daniels has said she had sex with Trump in 2006 when he was married, which Trump has denied. As part of their investigation into Trump’s lawyer Michael Cohen, prosecutors have been examining the $130,000 payment that was made to Daniels as part of a confidentiality agreement days before the 2016 presidential election.

In April, FBI agents raided Cohen’s home, office and hotel room as part of a probe into his business dealings and investigators were seeking records about the nondisclosure agreement that Daniels had signed, among other things.

In May, Rudy Giuliani, one of Trump’s attorneys, said the president had repaid Cohen for the $130,000 payment to Daniels, contradicting Trump’s prior claims that he didn’t know the source of the money.

Transparency groups and Democrats have argued that the secret efforts to silence Trump accusers, including the payment to Daniels, should be investigated by the Federal Election Commission as potential violations of campaign finance laws, which require disclosure of campaign expenditures. Trump’s attorneys have argued that any payments to accusers would have been made regardless of his presidential candidacy, and that no violation occurred.