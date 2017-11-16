The Carpenters return with vinyl remasters of hit albums

In this March 14, 1972 file photo, siblings Karen and Richard Carpenter of the vocal duo Carpenters pose with their Grammys for best pop vocal performance by a group during the 14th annual 1971 Grammy Awards in New York. | AP Photo, File

Twelve of the best-selling duo’s albums have been remastered and pressed on high-quality vinyl. “Carpenters — The Vinyl Collection,” which includes their hits “We’ve Only Just Begun” and “Top of the World,” will be released on Friday.

Richard Carpenter says the new releases lack the pops and other noises of records from yesteryear.

The remastering process required him to go back and listen to the music he and his sister Karen created decades ago. Karen Carpenter died from complications of anorexia nervosa in 1983.

He tells The Associated Press the process has reminded him “just how marvelously talented” his sister was.

MIKE CIDONI LENNOX, Associated Press Entertainment Writer