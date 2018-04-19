The Mix — Some cool things to do April 20-26, 2018

Richie Sambora (left) and Jon Bon Jovi perform during the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction ceremony, Saturday, April 14, 2018, in Cleveland. | AP Photo/David Richard ORG XMIT: OHTD133

ROCK ON!

Grammy-winners and new Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees Bon Jovi arrive April 26 at the United Center, 1901 W. Madison, as part of the band’s This House is Not For Sale tour. Show time is 7:30 p.m. Chicago’s Steepwater Band opens. For tickets, visit ticketmaster.com.

CHILDREN’S DAY

It’s all about celebrating Mexican culture and health and fitness awareness at the 22nd annual Día del Niño Costume Caminata and Family Festival. The fun runs 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 21 at the National Museum of Mexican Art, 1852 W. 19th St. The day’s activities kick off at 10 a.m. at Harrison Park, 1824 S. Wood St., where kids are invited to parade in superhero costumes. Games, art projects, free health screenings, live performances and food are part of the day’s offerings. Visit www.nationalmuseumofmexicanart.org

THE SOUNDS OF ‘HAVANA’

Cuban-American singer/songwriter (and former Fifth Harmony member) Camila Cabello headlines The Riviera, 4746 N. Racine, on April 22. It’s her first solo headlining trek, appropriately named the Never Be the Same Tour. Show time is 7:30 p.m. Singer-songwriter Bazzi opens. For tickets, visit rivieratheatre.com.

AN “IDOL’S” IDOL

Season two of “American Idol” winner Ruben Studdard is on a 26-city trek in support of his recently released “Ruben Sings Luther,” a tribute album to his idol, Luther Vandross. The tour arrives April 20 at the Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. Show time is 8 p.m. Tickets, $49-$89, are available at arcadalive.com.

BEARS FANS!

The 2018 Miller Lite Chicago Bears Draft Party takes over Soldier Field from 4 to 10 p.m. April 26. Watch the first round of the NFL Draft, take a locker room tour and walk onto the field for player autograph sessions. Players scheduled to be on hand include: Benny Cunningham, Leonard Floyd, Kyle Fuller, Nick Kwiatkoski, Charles Leno Jr., Roy Robertson-Harris, Adam Shaheen and Cody Whitehair (subject to change without notice). For info and tickets ($30-$50), visit chicagobears.com/draftparty

Documentary dexterity

The films of director Errol Morris range from the influential documentary “The Thin Blue Line” through the Oscar winner “The Fog of War” and the recent Netflix drama series “Wormwood.” He’s also an author and will discuss his new book “The Ashtray” at a Chicago Humanities Festival program at 7 p.m. April 24 at the Music Box Theatre, 3733 N. Southport. Tickets are $35 ($10 for students and teachers) at tickets.chicagohumanities.org.

THREE FOR THE ROAD

Singer-songwriter and Phish frontman Trey Anastasio headlines the Chicago Theatre, 175 N. State, April 20-21. He’s joined by bassist Tony Markellis and drummer Russ Lawton in their first trio road trek since 1999. Show time is 8 p.m. both nights. For tickets, visit ticketmaster.com

MOVING PICTURES

The two-week Chicago Palestine Film Festival kicks off at 8 p.m. April 21 with “Wajib,” a comedy about generational divides starring a real-life father and son. All festival screenings are at the Gene Siskel Film Center, 164 N. State. For full schedule, go to www.siskelfilmcenter.org

NU GIG FOR COLBERT

Stephen Colbert returns to his Evanston alma mater as host of A Starry Night, a celebration of Northwestern’s School of Communications. The variety show will feature a cavalcade of the school’s famous alumni, including “Saturday Night Live” alums Ana Gasteyer and Gary Kroeger, “Bad Moms” star Kathryn Hahn and “The Blacklist” actor Harry Lennix. Showtime is 8 p.m. April 21 at the new Ryan Fieldhouse on the Evanston campus. For tickets, $1,000-$1,500, go to commfest.northwestern.edu.