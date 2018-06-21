The Mix — Some cool things to do June 22-28, 2018

REALLY BIG FUN

The 34th annual World’s Largest Block Party takes place June 22-23 at Old St. Pat’s Church in the West Loop (gates at Monroe and Desplaines, and Monroe and Jefferson). Local bands, food, kids’ fun, a bags tournament, the Jesse White Tumblers are among the mix for the annual extravaganza. Proceeds go towards social justice initiatives and outreach programs. Tickets: $10. Visit www.worldslargestblockparty.com

COUNTRY TIME

The Country LakeShake Music Festival returns to Chicago, June 22-24, at Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island. The lineup includes Blake Shelton, Dierks Bentley, Florida Georgia Line, Lee Brice, Tracy Lawrence, Raelynn and more. For tickets and the complete festival lineup/info, visit lakeshakefestival.com

FUN ON THE BEACH

Common, Spoon, Cold War Kids, Grizzly Bear and St. Lucia are just a sampling of the lineup for the 2018 edition of Mamby on the Beach, June 23-24 at Oakwood Beach (4100 S. Lake Shore Dr.). Complimentary yoga, volleyball, wellness information, tarot card readings and more are part of the festivities. Tickets for the lakefront music fest, $94 – $189, are available at eventbrite.com

LATIN MUSIC CELEBRATION

Billed as “the largest Latin festival in the USA,” Ruido Fest returns for the fourth year, celebrating alternative music from Latin America, Spain and more. Among the lineup are Caifanes, Los Angeles Azules, Panteon Rococo, Los Caligaris, Ana Tijoux, Los Mirlos, Kinky, Titan, Reyno, Los Amantes de Lola and more. The music festival takes place at Addams/Medill Park, 1301 W. 14th St. Tickets, $64.98 – $599.98, are available at ruideofest.com

CHATTY KATHY

Embattled comedian Kathy Griffin brings her Laugh Your Head Off Tour to the Chicago Theatre at 8 p.m. June 28. Tickets, $45-$125, for the Emmy- and Grammy Award-winner’s gig are available at ticketmaster.com

ADULT SWIM MEET

Can’t decide whether to watch Adult Swim or enjoy the summer weather? For one night, you can do both. The cable outlet for the bizarre and esoteric is screening unaired specials, pilots and series episodes under the stars during “Adult Swim on the Green,” at 8:30 p.m. June 28 at Stadium Green outside Soldier Field. Admission requires purchase of a $10 popcorn and soda voucher at www.adultswim.com/presents

‘BEAUTIFUL’

Singer/songwriter, classically trained pianist, multi-instrumentalist and Chicago’s own Chris Rob headlines City Winery on June 25. He’s touring behind his recently released “Sound Of Da Struggle.” Special guest: Bradon Markell Holmes. For tickets, visit citywinery.com/chicago

HOORAY FOR BOLLYWOOD

Salman Khan, an India superstar now on Chicago screens in “Race 3,” is on the road with a North American tour that’s coming to the Sears Centre Arena in Hoffman Estates. He’s joined by a bevy of Bollywood stars for a night of high-energy dance and music. Showtime is 8:30 p.m. June 23. For tickets, go to www.searscentre.com