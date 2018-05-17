The Mix — Some cool things to do May 18-25, 2018

In this Aug. 28, 2017, file photo, Shania Twain performs during opening ceremonies for the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York. | AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File

‘Now’ Hear This

Shania Twain is on the road in support of her new album, “Now.” The road show arrives at the United Center, 1920 W. Madison, on May 19 for an 8 p.m. show. For tickets, visit ticketmaster.com.

That’s Italian!

For the new Fare Cinema festival, the Italian Cultural Institute brings over filmmakers and producers to screen their newest works. One highlight: Italian star Luigi Lo Cascio appears May 26 with his film “The Ideal City,” in which he directs and stars as an environmentalist. Three other free screenings take place May 22-29. For more events, go to iicchicago.esteri.it.

Jazz ‘Beasts’

The Squirrel Nut Zippers are out on the road in support “Beasts of Burgundy,” their first studio release in 18 years. The album’s jazz inspiration this time came from The Big Easy itself. Show time is 8 p.m. May 20 at City Winery, 1200 W. Randolph. Tickets, $45-$58, are available at citywinery.com/chicago.

Cultural extravaganza

Celebrate cultures from around the world via music, dance, arts & crafts, special exhibits and more at the Skokie Festival of the Arts, May 19-20 in Oakton Park, 4701 Oakton St, Skokie. Admission is free. Visit www.skokieculturefest.org

‘May’ days

Music, food, wine, beer, cocktails and more are on the bill at Mayfest, 3100 N. Ashland (at Barry), May 18-20. Party under the big top tent to the tunes of Sixteen Candles, Too White Crew, 7th Heaven and more. (On Saturday, it’s Chicago Kids Day from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. — a fun way to help the kiddies learn about safety and wellness.) Admission to the festival is $10. Visit starevents.com

Vintage ares

The second annual Chicago Antiques + Art + Design Show runs May 18-20 at the Merchandise Mart. Eighty dealers will be on hand for the 50,000-square-foot show, boasting everything from rare maps and estate jewelry to fine furniture and decorative/fine arts. Tickets, $20 (good for re-entry the whole weekend) are available at dolphinfairs.ticketleap.com.

Celebrate summer

It’s technically open all year round, but on May 18-20, the City of Chicago is inviting everyone to attend the official kick-off to summer fun at the Riverwalk, complete with walking tours, fishing at the Jetty and a pyrotechnic display (on the LaSalle, Clark, Dearborn and State Street bridges). Times vary for events. Visit chicagoriverwalk.us for more information.

Power Pop

It’s been nearly 50 years since Hall & Oates first made their unique brand of pop music a household name, and now the powerhouse duo are together for their latest tour, which arrives at the United Center on May 18. Show time is 7 p.m. Hooking up with the duo are San Francisco rockers Train. For tickets, visit ticketmaster.com