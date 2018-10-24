Have fun in Chicago this weekend, Oct. 26-28

Singer/songwriter Elton John performs onstage during his "Farewell Yellow Brick Road" final tour at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018, in New York. | Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

ELTON JOHN

WHAT: As he continues on his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, Elton John is thrilling audiences with a three-hour concert that features a roster of his hit songs. While the touring will end (in 2021), John has said he’ll continue writing and recording. The legendary showman unveils his final extravagant production in two shows this weekend at the United Center.

WHEN: 8 p.m. Oct. 26-27

WHERE: United Center, 1901 W. Madison

COST: Tickets, $159-$249

CIRCOLOMBIA ‘ACELERE’

WHAT: The world-renowned circus troupe from Colombia makes its North American debut at The Yard at Chicago Shakespeare Theater for its celebrated “non-stop circus party.” The spectacle features aerialists, acrobats, live music and more.

WHEN: Through Nov. 4

WHERE: Navy Pier, 800 E. Grand

COST: Tickets, $30-$45

INFO: chicagoshakes.com

GIORDANO DANCE CHICAGO

WHAT: The season opens for Giordano Dance Chicago with the debut of “Soul,” a new full-company work by award-winning choreographer Ray Leeper. Also performed are four pieces from GDC’s repertoire: “Divided Against,” “Jolt,” Sidecar” and “Loose Cannon.”

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 26-27

WHERE: Harris Theater at Millennium Park, 205 W. Randolph

COST: Tickets, $15-$75

INFO: harristheaterchicago.org

CHICAGO HALLOWEEN MAGIC

WHAT: Every Sunday the Chicago Magic Lounge hosts a child-friendly show for the entire family that features a magician, Mr. Danny, with lots of tricks up his sleeve. A special Halloween-themed performance takes place Sunday. All are encouraged to wear costumes. Plus there’s candy!

WHEN: 2 p.m. Oct. 29

WHERE: Chicago Magic Lounge, 5050 N. Clark

COST: Ticket (ages 5 and up) $15-$25

INFO: chicagomagiclounge.com

‘CHICAGO STREAMLINES AMERICA’

WHAT: More than 300 objects, photographs and documents dating from the 1930s-1950s are on display in “Modern by Design: Chicago Streamlines America.” at the Chicago History Museum. It was a time when Chicago was a center for design creating objects for middle-class consumers that have remained icons of design including Radio Flyer wagons, Sunbeam appliances and Farmall tractors.

WHEN: Oct. 27-Dec. 1

WHERE: Chicago History Museum, 1601 N. Clark

COST: Admission: $17-$19

INFO: chicagohistory.org

LYRIC OPERA HALLOWEEN MASQUERADE

WHAT: Don your swankiest, glitziest, most glamorous masquerade getup for this chic and exciting gathering featuring live music by DJ Metro, plenty of signature cocktails, open bar selections, “lite bites” from local purveyors, and entertainment by the immersive theater/drag collective SADHUAS and Ryan Opera Center ensemble members.

WHEN: 8 p.m. to midnight Oct. 27

WHERE: Lyric Opera House, 20 N. Wacker

COST: $75-$200 (a portion of each ticket sale benefits the Ryan Opera Center)

INFO: lyricopera.org

Want more things to do this weekend? Check out these Sun-Times Guides: