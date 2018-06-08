It’s that time of year again, when farmers markets sprout up across Chicago. Not into kale? No problem. Yoga sessions, live music, plant swaps and even raffles are just some of the added amenities offered by markets.
Fresh, regionally-grown fruits and vegetables are still the star of most of these shows, but organizers increasingly are thinking outside the produce bag as they aim to create community hubs that will appeal to a broad swath of neighbors.
Here’s a look at some of what you’ll find at neighborhood farm stands.
SUNDAYS
95th Street Farmers Market (Beverly)
https://www.facebook.com/95thstreetmarket/
1835 W. 95th St.
8 a.m. – 1 p.m.
May 6 through Oct. 28
Logan Square Farmers Market
http://logansquarefarmersmarket.org
3107 W. Logan Blvd.
10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
May 13 through Oct. 28
The wildly popular Logan Square market is packed with more than 60 vendors. To promote a green lifestyle, the market also offers a bike valet, on-site composting of market waste, and free community classes in yoga (10 a.m.) and pilates (11:30 a.m.) — BYO mat.
This market accepts: Link/SNAP & Link Match
Portage Park Farmers Market
https://www.facebook.com/Portage-Park-Farmers-Market-375836939182171/
4100 N. Long Ave.
First and third Sundays of the month
10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
June 3 through Oct. 7
Wait til you tell your significant other that you stepped out for fresh veggies and wound up with a dog. That’s right, Chicago Animal Care and Control is one of the market’s participants, providing dog adoptions.
Glenwood Sunday Market (Rogers Park)
https://www.glenwoodsundaymarket.org
6924 N. Glenwood Ave.
9 a.m. – 2 p.m.
June 3 through Oct. 28
The Glenwood market is among the city’s most dog-friendly, but that doesn’t mean anything goes. Be sure to keep pooches on a short, non-expandable leash while they sniff out deals.
This market accepts: Link/SNAP & Link Match
Independence Park Farmers Market
https://www.facebook.com/independenceparkfarmersmarket/
3945 N. Springfield Ave.
Second and fourth Sundays of the month
9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
June 10 through Oct. 25
McKinley Park Farmers Market
https://www.facebook.com/MPFM1/
3700 S. Archer Ave./3705 S. Archer
10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
June 3 through Oct. 28
Sundays in McKinley Park are twice as nice, with the neighborhood’s summer concert series kicking off in tandem with the market. Musicians will serenade market shoppers noon to 1:15 p.m., through Sept. 30.
This market accepts: Link/SNAP & Link Match
Wicker Park Farmers Market
http://www.wickerparkbucktown.com/stufftodo/farmers-market/
1425 N. Damen Ave.
8 a.m. – 2 p.m.
June 3 through Oct. 28
This market accepts: Link/SNAP & Link Match
Jefferson Park Sunday Market
http://www.jeffersonparksundaymarket.com
4820 N. Long Ave.
Second and fourth Sundays of the month
9:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
June 10 through Oct. 28
Arts and crafts vendors mix with fruit and veggie sellers at the Jefferson Park market. Gardeners take note: A quirk of this market is its “bring a plant, take a plant” swap, which takes place the first three weeks of the summer.
This market accepts the Link Card
South Shore Farmers Market
https://www.facebook.com/chisouthshorefm/
7900 S. South Shore Dr., in Rainbow Beach Park
Noon – 5 p.m.
June 24 through Sept. 30
Note: South Shore also hosts a Saturday market at a different location.
This market accepts: Link/SNAP & Link Match
Bronzeville City Market
47th St. & King Dr.
10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
July 8 through Sept. 16
This market accepts: Link/SNAP & Link Match
Sunday City Market Bridgeport
http://www.sundaycitymarket.com
1000 W. 35th St.
10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
July 8 through Aug. 26,
Not that it’s a competition, but Bridgeport’s market wins for best venue: It’s hosted in the parking lot and patio of Antique Taco. Mmmmm, tacos.
MONDAYS
Loyola Farmers Market
http://blogs.luc.edu/farmersmarket/
6550 N. Sheridan Rd., Loyola Plaza at the Loyola CTA Red Line Station
4 p.m. – 8 p.m.
June 4 through Oct. 15
Rotating food trucks are new to the market in 2018, as well as picnic table seating for folks who want to linger.
This market accepts: Link/SNAP & Link Match
TUESDAYS
Columbus Park City Market
500 S. Central Ave.
2 p.m. – 7 p.m.
July 10 through Sept. 11
This market accepts: Link/SNAP & Link Match
City Market at Federal Plaza
Adams Street and Dearborn Parkway
7 a.m. – 3 p.m.
May 15 through Oct. 30
This market accepts: Link/SNAP & Link Match
Lincoln Square Farmers Market
http://www.lincolnsquare.org/farmers-market
2301 W. Leland Ave., in the municipal lot at the CTA Western Brown Line station
7 a.m. – 1 p.m.
June 5 through Oct. 30
PCC Austin Farm Market
330 N. Lotus Ave.
Noon – 5 p.m.
June 5 through Oct. 16
[Also open the third Saturday of each month, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m., through Oct. 20.]
Produce here is uncommonly fresh: It’s harvested locally from the PCC Austin Farm. Brain food is also available in the form of free children’s books for youngsters.
This market accepts: Link/SNAP & Link Match
Polish Triangle Marketplace
1200 N. Milwaukee Ave.
4 p.m. – 8 p.m.
June 5 through Aug. 28 (no market July 3)
SOAR Farmers Market
http://soarchicago.org/soarfarmersmarket/
220 E. Chicago Ave.; MCA Plaza (outside Museum of Contemporary Art)
7 a.m. – 2 p.m.
June 5 through Oct. 30
Pick up farm-fresh fruits, vegetables and herbs and learn how to use them during cooking demonstrations hosted in the SOAR booth, featuring a different chef each week from a neighboring Streeterville restaurant. Oh yeah, there will be samples.
North Lawndale City Market
3419 W. Ogden Ave. (Chicago Police station parking lot)
2:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.
Aug. 14 through Oct. 9
If some of the farmers at this market look awfully young, that’s because they are. Suppliers to this market include teens from the North Lawndale Youth Farm, a youth development program.
This market accepts: Link/SNAP & Link Match
WEDNESDAYS
Andersonville Farmers Market
http://www.andersonville.org/eco-andersonville/eco-andersonville-events/andersonvillefarmers-market/
Berwyn Avenue, between Ashland and Clark
3 p.m. – 8 p.m.
May 9 through Aug. 29
3 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Sept. 5 through Oct. 17
Green City Market – Lincoln Park
1817 N. Clark St.
7 a.m. – 1 p.m.
May 9 through Oct. 24
This market accepts: Link/SNAP & Link Match
Ravenswood Farmers Market
http://ravenswoodchicago.org/farmersmarket/
4900 N. Damen Ave.
4 p.m. – 8 p.m.
June 13 through Oct. 17
This community market is particularly kid-friendly, with plenty of arts and crafts, science experiments, inflatables and a playground (opens at 6 p.m.) to keep the little ones distracted while the big people do their adulting.
This market accepts: Link/SNAP & Link Match
Growing Solutions Farm
https://www.urbanautismsolutions.com/growing-solutions-farm/
2200 W. Campbell Park Ave.
10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
June 20 through Oct. 31
The farmers at Growing Solutions are picking up valuable life skills as part of a program for young adults with autism spectrum disorder. Visitors to the weekly farmstand are encouraged to meet staff and learn about the farm and its mission.
This market accepts: Link/SNAP & Link Match
LaFollette Park City Market
1333 N. Laramie Ave.
10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
July 11 through Sept. 12
This market accepts: Link/SNAP & Link Match
Pullman City Market
11100 S. Cottage Grove Ave.
7 a.m. – 1 p.m.
July 11 through Oct. 31,
This market accepts: Link/SNAP & Link Match
Roseland City Market
200 W. 109th St.
2:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.
Aug. 29 through Oct. 24
This market accepts: Link/SNAP & Link Match
THURSDAYS
City Market at Daley Plaza
The longest running farmers’ market in Chicago
50 W. Washington St.
7 a.m. – 3 p.m.
May 10 through Oct. 25
This market accepts: Link/SNAP & Link Match
Green City Market at Gallagher Way (Wrigley Field)
http://www.greencitymarket.org/markets/
3637 N. Clark St.
4 p.m. – 8 p.m.
May 31 through Sept. 20 (No markets July 9, Aug. 3, Aug. 9, Aug. 23.)
This market accepts: Link/SNAP & Link Match
Eli’s Cheesecake Farm Stand and Fresh Market
http://www.elicheesecake.com/blog/event/farmstand-august16/6701 W. Forest Preserve Dr.
7 a.m. – 1 p.m.
June 14 through Aug. 30 (no market July 5)
A pound of kale totally neutralizes the calories in a slice of cheesecake, right? Shoppers who spend at least $10 on market items are eligible for a free continental breakfast, 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Hyde Park Farmers Market
http://www.downtownhydeparkchicago.com/visit/
5300 S. Harper Court
7 a.m. – 1 p.m.
June 7 through Oct. 25,
Harper Court is transformed into a pedestrians-only open air market on Thursdays, with cars replaced by fresh fruit and vegetable stands, baked goods, honey, jams and more. During June through September, the market opens with a free Zumba class, the second and fourth weeks of each month. Only 30 slots are available; advance registration is highly recommended (https://getfreshfit2018.eventbrite.com).
This market accepts: Link/SNAP & Link Match
Lincoln Square Farmers Market
2301 W. Leland Ave., in the municipal lot at the CTA Western Brown Line station
4 p.m. – 8 p.m. (no market Sept. 7); 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. after Labor Day
June 7 through Oct. 25
New in 2018: The Chopping Block will host cooking demonstrations, 6 p.m. – 7 p.m., June through August. While you’re in the Square, be sure to swing by Giddings Plaza for the neighborhood’s weekly free Thursday night concerts, 6:3 p.m. – 9:30 p.m., June 7 through Aug. 30.
Low-Line Market
https://www.lakeviewchamber.com/low-line-market
3410 N. Southport Ave.
3 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
June 7 through Oct. 11
Fear not folks with dietary restrictions, the Low-Line Market is here for you: Look for vegan cookies, grain-free granola and allergy-friendly popsicles. The Low-Line also has something else few markets can claim: Beer. Corridor Brewery and Beermiscuous will be slinging suds on a rotating basis.
Garfield Park Neighborhood Market
http://www.gpcommunitycouncil.org/calendar/category/199
Kedzie and Lake streets
10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Saturdays: June 9, July 14, Aug. 11, Sept. 8, Oct. 13
3 p.m. – 6 p.m., Thursdays: June 14, July 19, Aug. 16, Sept. 13
Also 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 18
The produce here is as local as it gets, grown in community gardens and urban farms across Garfield Park. The market also offers live entertainment, food demonstrations and family friendly activities.
New this year: nutrition hot topics
This market accepts: Link/SNAP & Link Match
South Loop Farmers Market
http://www.southloopfarmersmarket.com
1936 S. Michigan Ave., 2nd Presbyterian Church
4 p.m. – 8 p.m.
June 14 through Sept. 27
West Town Health Market
http://www.presencehealth.org/west-town-health-market
2233 W. Division St.
3 p.m. – 7 p.m.
June 14 through Dec. 13
This market accepts: Link/SNAP; 3 for 1 matching on all LINK transactions (up to $15)
Argyle Night Market
http://exploreuptown.org/events/argyle-night-market/
1000 W. Argyle St.
5 p.m. – 9 p.m.
July 5 through Aug. 30
What do you get when you marry a farmers market with a street fest? The Argyle Night Market, open later than any other market in the city. Nosh on global street food, shop the unique wares on display and soak up the cultural entertainment.
Austin City Market
5900 W. Chicago Ave.
2 p.m. – 7 p.m.
July 12 – Sept. 13
This market accepts: Link/SNAP & Link Match
SATURDAYS
Green City Market – Lincoln Park
http://www.greencitymarket.org/markets/LincolnPark.asp
1817 N. Clark St.
7 a.m. – 1 p.m.
May 5 through Oct. 27
Green City Market is so big, it comes with a map (http://www.greencitymarket.org/cmsfiles/2018_vendor_map_saturday.pdf). In addition to food vendors, the market serves up live music, chef demonstrations and yoga classes. Youngsters can join Club Sprouts, which encourages adventurous eating by giving kids the opportunity to sample in-season market items. Little ones who “collect” eight tastes receive a certificate and a prize.
This market accepts: Link/SNAP & Link Match
61st Street Farmers Market
https://experimentalstation.org
6100 S. Blackstone Ave.
9 a.m. – 2 p.m.
May 12 through Oct. 27
The 61st Street market brings fresh food to the Woodlawn neighborhood, along with education about healthy eating and sustainable agricultural practices. But it’s not all kale and no play. Check out chef demos, live music and, new in 2018, a people-powered blender bike. Take it for a spin and pedal your way to a smoothie.
This market accepts: Link/SNAP & Link Match
Division Street City Market
Division Street and Dearborn Parkway
7 a.m. – 1 p.m.
May 12 through Oct. 27
This market accepts: Link/SNAP & Link Match
Fulton Market Expo
https://westloop.org/blog/fmx-launches
800 block of West Fulton Market (between Peoria and Green streets)
9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
June 23 through Oct. 27
Set in the footprint of the old Fulton Street Wholesale Market — once home to nearly two dozen butchers and meatpackers — the new FMX will celebrate makers, farmers, artists and small businesses.
Eden Place Farmers Market
http://www.edenplacenaturecenter.org/eden-place-farms.html
4911 S. Shields Ave.
9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
June 2 through Oct. 13
Eden Place Farm, an urban farming learning center, sells its homegrown produce at this Fuller Park market.
This market accepts: Link/SNAP & Link Match
Green City Market – West Loop
http://www.greencitymarket.org/markets/WestLoop.asp
115 S. Sangamon St., Mary Bartelme Park
8 a.m. – 1 p.m.
June 2 through Oct. 27
This market accepts: Link/SNAP & Link Match
Lincoln Park City Market
700 W. Armitage Ave.
7 a.m. – 1 p.m.
June 2 through Oct. 27
Plant Chicago Farmers Market (Back of the Yards)
http://plantchicago.org/farmers-market/
1400 W. 46th St.
11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
First Saturday of the month: June 2, July 7, Aug. 4, Sept. 1 and Oct. 6
Shop straight from the source at the Plant, a collaborative community of food businesses. Everything from coffee to microgreens to naturally leavened bread isn’t just sold onsite, it’s produced there.
This market accepts: Link/SNAP & Link Match
Garfield Park Neighborhood Market
Kedzie and Lake streets
10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
June 9, July 14, Aug. 11, Sept. 8 and Oct. 13
This market accepts: Link/SNAP & Link Match
Horner Park Farmers Market
https://www.facebook.com/HornerParkFarmersMarket/
2741 W. Montrose Ave.
9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
June 9 through Oct. 6
This sweet little market has it made in the shade with a tree-covered location at the corner of Montrose and California. Swing by for fresh food, live entertainment and a free community yoga session (weekly at 10 a.m.).
Edgewater Farmers Market
https://www.edgewater.org/programs/farmers-market/
5917 N. Broadway, parking lot of Broadway Armory
8 a.m. – 1 p.m.
June 16 through Oct. 13
This market accepts: Link/SNAP
Northcenter Farmers Market
http://www.northcenterchamber.com/events/details/northcenter-farmers-market-2018-12644
4100 N. Damen Ave.
7 a.m. – 1 p.m.
June 16 through Oct. 27
Printers Row City Market
700 S. Dearborn St.
7 a.m. – 1 p.m.
June 16 through Oct. 27
South Shore Farmers Market
2423 E. 75th St., Quarry Event Center
11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
June 23 through Sept. 29
This market accepts: Link/SNAP & Link Match
West Humboldt Park Farmers Market
3601 W. Chicago Ave.
10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
June 23 through Oct. 6
This market accepts: Link/SNAP & Link Match
Edgebrook Neighborhood Farmers Market
https://www.everydayedgebrook.com/farmers-market
6525 N. Hiawatha Ave., Edgebrook Elementary School parking lot
9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
July 7 through Sept. 29
Englewood/Anchor House City Market
1200 W. 76th St.
10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
July 7 through Sept. 15
This market accepts: Link/SNAP & Link Match
Trinity Hospital Farmers Market
467 W. 95th St.
8 a.m. – 1 p.m.
July 7 through Sept. 29
This market accepts: Link/SNAP & Link Match
Ward 47 Fresh Market + Artisan Fare
https://www.ward47market.org
3300 N. Marshfield Ave.
8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.
June 16 through Oct. 13
As its name suggests, this Lakeview market, located near the Paulina Brown Line station, combines a selection of fresh produce with artisan wares. Ward 47 also offers something you don’t find at every market or, frankly, any other market: a raffle. Stop by the market’s information table to pick up raffle tickets; the lucky winner will walk away with $47 in market cash.
North Park Community Market
https://northparkcommunitymarket.org
5527 N. Kimball Ave., Peterson Elementary School parking lot
10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
June 24, July 29, August 26, September 30 and October 28
After debuting in late summer 2017, the North Park Community Market is back for its first full season. The grassroots market is designed as a gathering hub for neighbors, serving up a healthy dose of community connection along with fresh food from local farms, musical entertainment, activities for kids and artisan wares.