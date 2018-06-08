Chicago farmers’ markets go beyond the kale; yoga, music, raffles also offered

The Green City Market in Lincoln Park is held on Saturdays through late October. | Victor Hilitski/For the Sun-Times

It’s that time of year again, when farmers markets sprout up across Chicago. Not into kale? No problem. Yoga sessions, live music, plant swaps and even raffles are just some of the added amenities offered by markets.

Fresh, regionally-grown fruits and vegetables are still the star of most of these shows, but organizers increasingly are thinking outside the produce bag as they aim to create community hubs that will appeal to a broad swath of neighbors.

Here’s a look at some of what you’ll find at neighborhood farm stands.

SUNDAYS

95th Street Farmers Market (Beverly)

https://www.facebook.com/95thstreetmarket/

1835 W. 95th St.

8 a.m. – 1 p.m.

May 6 through Oct. 28

Logan Square Farmers Market

http://logansquarefarmersmarket.org

3107 W. Logan Blvd.

10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

May 13 through Oct. 28

The wildly popular Logan Square market is packed with more than 60 vendors. To promote a green lifestyle, the market also offers a bike valet, on-site composting of market waste, and free community classes in yoga (10 a.m.) and pilates (11:30 a.m.) — BYO mat.

This market accepts: Link/SNAP & Link Match

Portage Park Farmers Market

https://www.facebook.com/Portage-Park-Farmers-Market-375836939182171/

4100 N. Long Ave.

First and third Sundays of the month

10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

June 3 through Oct. 7

Wait til you tell your significant other that you stepped out for fresh veggies and wound up with a dog. That’s right, Chicago Animal Care and Control is one of the market’s participants, providing dog adoptions.

Glenwood Sunday Market (Rogers Park)

https://www.glenwoodsundaymarket.org

6924 N. Glenwood Ave.

9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

June 3 through Oct. 28

The Glenwood market is among the city’s most dog-friendly, but that doesn’t mean anything goes. Be sure to keep pooches on a short, non-expandable leash while they sniff out deals.

This market accepts: Link/SNAP & Link Match

Independence Park Farmers Market

https://www.facebook.com/independenceparkfarmersmarket/

3945 N. Springfield Ave.

Second and fourth Sundays of the month

9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

June 10 through Oct. 25

McKinley Park Farmers Market

https://www.facebook.com/MPFM1/

3700 S. Archer Ave./3705 S. Archer

10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

June 3 through Oct. 28

Sundays in McKinley Park are twice as nice, with the neighborhood’s summer concert series kicking off in tandem with the market. Musicians will serenade market shoppers noon to 1:15 p.m., through Sept. 30.

This market accepts: Link/SNAP & Link Match

Wicker Park Farmers Market

http://www.wickerparkbucktown.com/stufftodo/farmers-market/

1425 N. Damen Ave.

8 a.m. – 2 p.m.

June 3 through Oct. 28

This market accepts: Link/SNAP & Link Match

Jefferson Park Sunday Market

http://www.jeffersonparksundaymarket.com

4820 N. Long Ave.

Second and fourth Sundays of the month

9:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

June 10 through Oct. 28

Arts and crafts vendors mix with fruit and veggie sellers at the Jefferson Park market. Gardeners take note: A quirk of this market is its “bring a plant, take a plant” swap, which takes place the first three weeks of the summer.

This market accepts the Link Card

South Shore Farmers Market

https://www.facebook.com/chisouthshorefm/

7900 S. South Shore Dr., in Rainbow Beach Park

Noon – 5 p.m.

June 24 through Sept. 30

Note: South Shore also hosts a Saturday market at a different location.

This market accepts: Link/SNAP & Link Match

Bronzeville City Market

47th St. & King Dr.

10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

July 8 through Sept. 16

This market accepts: Link/SNAP & Link Match

Sunday City Market Bridgeport

http://www.sundaycitymarket.com

1000 W. 35th St.

10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

July 8 through Aug. 26,

Not that it’s a competition, but Bridgeport’s market wins for best venue: It’s hosted in the parking lot and patio of Antique Taco. Mmmmm, tacos.

MONDAYS

Loyola Farmers Market

http://blogs.luc.edu/farmersmarket/

6550 N. Sheridan Rd., Loyola Plaza at the Loyola CTA Red Line Station

4 p.m. – 8 p.m.

June 4 through Oct. 15

Rotating food trucks are new to the market in 2018, as well as picnic table seating for folks who want to linger.

This market accepts: Link/SNAP & Link Match

TUESDAYS

Columbus Park City Market

500 S. Central Ave.

2 p.m. – 7 p.m.

July 10 through Sept. 11

This market accepts: Link/SNAP & Link Match

City Market at Federal Plaza

Adams Street and Dearborn Parkway

7 a.m. – 3 p.m.

May 15 through Oct. 30

This market accepts: Link/SNAP & Link Match

Lincoln Square Farmers Market

http://www.lincolnsquare.org/farmers-market

2301 W. Leland Ave., in the municipal lot at the CTA Western Brown Line station

7 a.m. – 1 p.m.

June 5 through Oct. 30

PCC Austin Farm Market

330 N. Lotus Ave.

Noon – 5 p.m.

June 5 through Oct. 16

[Also open the third Saturday of each month, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m., through Oct. 20.]

Produce here is uncommonly fresh: It’s harvested locally from the PCC Austin Farm. Brain food is also available in the form of free children’s books for youngsters.

This market accepts: Link/SNAP & Link Match

Polish Triangle Marketplace

1200 N. Milwaukee Ave.

4 p.m. – 8 p.m.

June 5 through Aug. 28 (no market July 3)

SOAR Farmers Market

http://soarchicago.org/soarfarmersmarket/

220 E. Chicago Ave.; MCA Plaza (outside Museum of Contemporary Art)

7 a.m. – 2 p.m.

June 5 through Oct. 30

Pick up farm-fresh fruits, vegetables and herbs and learn how to use them during cooking demonstrations hosted in the SOAR booth, featuring a different chef each week from a neighboring Streeterville restaurant. Oh yeah, there will be samples.

North Lawndale City Market

3419 W. Ogden Ave. (Chicago Police station parking lot)

2:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Aug. 14 through Oct. 9

If some of the farmers at this market look awfully young, that’s because they are. Suppliers to this market include teens from the North Lawndale Youth Farm, a youth development program.

This market accepts: Link/SNAP & Link Match

WEDNESDAYS

Andersonville Farmers Market

http://www.andersonville.org/eco-andersonville/eco-andersonville-events/andersonvillefarmers-market/

Berwyn Avenue, between Ashland and Clark

3 p.m. – 8 p.m.

May 9 through Aug. 29

3 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Sept. 5 through Oct. 17

Green City Market – Lincoln Park

1817 N. Clark St.

7 a.m. – 1 p.m.

May 9 through Oct. 24

This market accepts: Link/SNAP & Link Match

Ravenswood Farmers Market

http://ravenswoodchicago.org/farmersmarket/

4900 N. Damen Ave.

4 p.m. – 8 p.m.

June 13 through Oct. 17

This community market is particularly kid-friendly, with plenty of arts and crafts, science experiments, inflatables and a playground (opens at 6 p.m.) to keep the little ones distracted while the big people do their adulting.

This market accepts: Link/SNAP & Link Match

Growing Solutions Farm

https://www.urbanautismsolutions.com/growing-solutions-farm/

2200 W. Campbell Park Ave.

10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

June 20 through Oct. 31

The farmers at Growing Solutions are picking up valuable life skills as part of a program for young adults with autism spectrum disorder. Visitors to the weekly farmstand are encouraged to meet staff and learn about the farm and its mission.

This market accepts: Link/SNAP & Link Match

LaFollette Park City Market

1333 N. Laramie Ave.

10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

July 11 through Sept. 12

This market accepts: Link/SNAP & Link Match

Pullman City Market

11100 S. Cottage Grove Ave.

7 a.m. – 1 p.m.

July 11 through Oct. 31,

This market accepts: Link/SNAP & Link Match

Roseland City Market

200 W. 109th St.

2:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Aug. 29 through Oct. 24

This market accepts: Link/SNAP & Link Match

THURSDAYS

City Market at Daley Plaza

The longest running farmers’ market in Chicago

50 W. Washington St.

7 a.m. – 3 p.m.

May 10 through Oct. 25

This market accepts: Link/SNAP & Link Match

Green City Market at Gallagher Way (Wrigley Field)

http://www.greencitymarket.org/markets/

3637 N. Clark St.

4 p.m. – 8 p.m.

May 31 through Sept. 20 (No markets July 9, Aug. 3, Aug. 9, Aug. 23.)

This market accepts: Link/SNAP & Link Match

Eli’s Cheesecake Farm Stand and Fresh Market

http://www.elicheesecake.com/blog/event/farmstand-august16/6701 W. Forest Preserve Dr.

7 a.m. – 1 p.m.

June 14 through Aug. 30 (no market July 5)

A pound of kale totally neutralizes the calories in a slice of cheesecake, right? Shoppers who spend at least $10 on market items are eligible for a free continental breakfast, 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Hyde Park Farmers Market

http://www.downtownhydeparkchicago.com/visit/

5300 S. Harper Court

7 a.m. – 1 p.m.

June 7 through Oct. 25,

Harper Court is transformed into a pedestrians-only open air market on Thursdays, with cars replaced by fresh fruit and vegetable stands, baked goods, honey, jams and more. During June through September, the market opens with a free Zumba class, the second and fourth weeks of each month. Only 30 slots are available; advance registration is highly recommended (https://getfreshfit2018.eventbrite.com).

This market accepts: Link/SNAP & Link Match

Lincoln Square Farmers Market

2301 W. Leland Ave., in the municipal lot at the CTA Western Brown Line station

4 p.m. – 8 p.m. (no market Sept. 7); 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. after Labor Day

June 7 through Oct. 25

New in 2018: The Chopping Block will host cooking demonstrations, 6 p.m. – 7 p.m., June through August. While you’re in the Square, be sure to swing by Giddings Plaza for the neighborhood’s weekly free Thursday night concerts, 6:3 p.m. – 9:30 p.m., June 7 through Aug. 30.

Low-Line Market

https://www.lakeviewchamber.com/low-line-market

3410 N. Southport Ave.

3 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

June 7 through Oct. 11

Fear not folks with dietary restrictions, the Low-Line Market is here for you: Look for vegan cookies, grain-free granola and allergy-friendly popsicles. The Low-Line also has something else few markets can claim: Beer. Corridor Brewery and Beermiscuous will be slinging suds on a rotating basis.

Garfield Park Neighborhood Market

http://www.gpcommunitycouncil.org/calendar/category/199

Kedzie and Lake streets

10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Saturdays: June 9, July 14, Aug. 11, Sept. 8, Oct. 13

3 p.m. – 6 p.m., Thursdays: June 14, July 19, Aug. 16, Sept. 13

Also 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 18

The produce here is as local as it gets, grown in community gardens and urban farms across Garfield Park. The market also offers live entertainment, food demonstrations and family friendly activities.

New this year: nutrition hot topics

This market accepts: Link/SNAP & Link Match

South Loop Farmers Market

http://www.southloopfarmersmarket.com

1936 S. Michigan Ave., 2nd Presbyterian Church

4 p.m. – 8 p.m.

June 14 through Sept. 27

West Town Health Market

http://www.presencehealth.org/west-town-health-market

2233 W. Division St.

3 p.m. – 7 p.m.

June 14 through Dec. 13

This market accepts: Link/SNAP; 3 for 1 matching on all LINK transactions (up to $15)

Argyle Night Market

http://exploreuptown.org/events/argyle-night-market/

1000 W. Argyle St.

5 p.m. – 9 p.m.

July 5 through Aug. 30

What do you get when you marry a farmers market with a street fest? The Argyle Night Market, open later than any other market in the city. Nosh on global street food, shop the unique wares on display and soak up the cultural entertainment.

Austin City Market

5900 W. Chicago Ave.

2 p.m. – 7 p.m.

July 12 – Sept. 13

This market accepts: Link/SNAP & Link Match

SATURDAYS

Green City Market – Lincoln Park

http://www.greencitymarket.org/markets/LincolnPark.asp

1817 N. Clark St.

7 a.m. – 1 p.m.

May 5 through Oct. 27

Green City Market is so big, it comes with a map (http://www.greencitymarket.org/cmsfiles/2018_vendor_map_saturday.pdf). In addition to food vendors, the market serves up live music, chef demonstrations and yoga classes. Youngsters can join Club Sprouts, which encourages adventurous eating by giving kids the opportunity to sample in-season market items. Little ones who “collect” eight tastes receive a certificate and a prize.

This market accepts: Link/SNAP & Link Match

61st Street Farmers Market

https://experimentalstation.org

6100 S. Blackstone Ave.

9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

May 12 through Oct. 27

The 61st Street market brings fresh food to the Woodlawn neighborhood, along with education about healthy eating and sustainable agricultural practices. But it’s not all kale and no play. Check out chef demos, live music and, new in 2018, a people-powered blender bike. Take it for a spin and pedal your way to a smoothie.

This market accepts: Link/SNAP & Link Match

Division Street City Market

Division Street and Dearborn Parkway

7 a.m. – 1 p.m.

May 12 through Oct. 27

This market accepts: Link/SNAP & Link Match

Fulton Market Expo

https://westloop.org/blog/fmx-launches

800 block of West Fulton Market (between Peoria and Green streets)

9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

June 23 through Oct. 27

Set in the footprint of the old Fulton Street Wholesale Market — once home to nearly two dozen butchers and meatpackers — the new FMX will celebrate makers, farmers, artists and small businesses.

Eden Place Farmers Market

http://www.edenplacenaturecenter.org/eden-place-farms.html

4911 S. Shields Ave.

9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

June 2 through Oct. 13

Eden Place Farm, an urban farming learning center, sells its homegrown produce at this Fuller Park market.

This market accepts: Link/SNAP & Link Match

Green City Market – West Loop

http://www.greencitymarket.org/markets/WestLoop.asp

115 S. Sangamon St., Mary Bartelme Park

8 a.m. – 1 p.m.

June 2 through Oct. 27

This market accepts: Link/SNAP & Link Match

Lincoln Park City Market

700 W. Armitage Ave.

7 a.m. – 1 p.m.

June 2 through Oct. 27

Plant Chicago Farmers Market (Back of the Yards)

http://plantchicago.org/farmers-market/

1400 W. 46th St.

11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

First Saturday of the month: June 2, July 7, Aug. 4, Sept. 1 and Oct. 6

Shop straight from the source at the Plant, a collaborative community of food businesses. Everything from coffee to microgreens to naturally leavened bread isn’t just sold onsite, it’s produced there.

This market accepts: Link/SNAP & Link Match

Garfield Park Neighborhood Market

Kedzie and Lake streets

10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

June 9, July 14, Aug. 11, Sept. 8 and Oct. 13

This market accepts: Link/SNAP & Link Match

Horner Park Farmers Market

https://www.facebook.com/HornerParkFarmersMarket/

2741 W. Montrose Ave.

9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

June 9 through Oct. 6

This sweet little market has it made in the shade with a tree-covered location at the corner of Montrose and California. Swing by for fresh food, live entertainment and a free community yoga session (weekly at 10 a.m.).

Edgewater Farmers Market

https://www.edgewater.org/programs/farmers-market/

5917 N. Broadway, parking lot of Broadway Armory

8 a.m. – 1 p.m.

June 16 through Oct. 13

This market accepts: Link/SNAP

Northcenter Farmers Market

http://www.northcenterchamber.com/events/details/northcenter-farmers-market-2018-12644

4100 N. Damen Ave.

7 a.m. – 1 p.m.

June 16 through Oct. 27

Printers Row City Market

700 S. Dearborn St.

7 a.m. – 1 p.m.

June 16 through Oct. 27

South Shore Farmers Market

2423 E. 75th St., Quarry Event Center

11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

June 23 through Sept. 29

This market accepts: Link/SNAP & Link Match

West Humboldt Park Farmers Market

3601 W. Chicago Ave.

10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

June 23 through Oct. 6

This market accepts: Link/SNAP & Link Match

Edgebrook Neighborhood Farmers Market

https://www.everydayedgebrook.com/farmers-market

6525 N. Hiawatha Ave., Edgebrook Elementary School parking lot

9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

July 7 through Sept. 29

Englewood/Anchor House City Market

1200 W. 76th St.

10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

July 7 through Sept. 15

This market accepts: Link/SNAP & Link Match

Trinity Hospital Farmers Market

467 W. 95th St.

8 a.m. – 1 p.m.

July 7 through Sept. 29

This market accepts: Link/SNAP & Link Match

Ward 47 Fresh Market + Artisan Fare

https://www.ward47market.org

3300 N. Marshfield Ave.

8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

June 16 through Oct. 13

As its name suggests, this Lakeview market, located near the Paulina Brown Line station, combines a selection of fresh produce with artisan wares. Ward 47 also offers something you don’t find at every market or, frankly, any other market: a raffle. Stop by the market’s information table to pick up raffle tickets; the lucky winner will walk away with $47 in market cash.

North Park Community Market

https://northparkcommunitymarket.org

5527 N. Kimball Ave., Peterson Elementary School parking lot

10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

June 24, July 29, August 26, September 30 and October 28

After debuting in late summer 2017, the North Park Community Market is back for its first full season. The grassroots market is designed as a gathering hub for neighbors, serving up a healthy dose of community connection along with fresh food from local farms, musical entertainment, activities for kids and artisan wares.