Tony-winning musical ‘The Band’s Visit’ set for 2019 Chicago engagement

The 10-time Tony Award-winning musical “The Band’s Visit” arrives in Chicago for a two-week engagement next year, it was announced today by Broadway In Chicago.

The musical, about an Egyptian Police band accidentally sent to a remote village in the middle of the Israeli desert due to a border-crossing error and the bonds ultimately forged with the locals, will play the Cadillac Palace Theatre Sept. 10-22, 2019.

“Band’s Visit,” based on the 2007 film of the same name, features music and lyrics by David Yazbek, and is directed by David Cromer.

Tickets for the show will go on sale at a later date.