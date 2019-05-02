Washington Post’s ‘The Mueller Report’ book, ‘Crawdads’ top bestsellers lists

The Washington Post's book on the Mueller report tops the nonfiction bestsellers list. Delia Owens' "Where the Crawdads Sing' is No. 1 for fiction.

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

2. “Neon Prey” by John Sandford (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

3. “Redemption” by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)

4. “War of the Spark: Ravnica” by Greg Weisman (Del Rey)

5. “Lost Roses” by Martha Hall Kelly (Ballantine)

6. “Someone Knows” by Lisa Scottoline (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

7. “Normal People” by Sally Rooney (Hogarth)

8. “Celtic Empire” by Clive Cussler and Dirk Cussler (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

9. “The Cornwalls are Gone” by James Patterson and Brendan DuBois (Little, Brown)

10. “Run Away” by Harlan Coben (Grand Central Publishing)

11. “The Silent Patient” by Alex Michaelides (Celadon Books)

12. “Fire & Blood” by George R.R. Martin (Bantam)

13. “Miracle at St. Andrews” by Patterson/De Jonge (Little, Brown)

14. “Machines Like Me” by Ian McEwan (Doubleday/Talese)

15. “Two Weeks” by Karen Kingsbury (Howard)

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. “The Mueller Report” by The Washington Post (Scribner)

2. “Becoming” by Michelle Obama (Crown)

3. “The Moment of Lift” by Melinda Gates (Flatiron Books)

4. “Girl, Stop Apologizing” by Rachel Hollis (HarperCollins Leadership)

5. “The Second Mountain” by David Brooks (Random House)

6. “Cribsheet” by Emily Oster (Penguin)

7. “Pulling Profits Out of a Hat” by Brad Sugars and Monte Wyatt (Cranberry Press)

8. “America Before” by Graham Hancock (St. Martin’s Press)

9. “Next Level Basic” by Stassi Schroeder (Gallery Books)

10. “Life Will Be the Death of Me…and You Too!” by Chelsea Handler (Spiegel & Grau)

11. “The Path Made Clear” by Orpah Winfrey (Flatiron Books)

12. “Crushing” by T.D. Jakes (Faith Words)

13. “Clean & Lean” by Ian K. Smith (St. Martin’s Press)

14. “Wolfpack” by Abby Wambach (Celedon Books)

15. “Maybe You Should Talk to Someone” by Lori Gottlieb (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt)