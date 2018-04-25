The Twittersphere erupted today when rapper Kanye West reportedly fired his manager Scooter Braun this morning and then went on a Twitter spree about President Trump, his fashion line, his daughter and more. The seemingly disconnected tweets prompted concerns (and no shortage of comments) on social media about the former Chicagoan’s mental health.

In a series of tweets he posted photos of his home (apparently), calling it his “sunken place.”

The subsequent media coverage drew outrage from his wife, Kim Kardashian West, who went on the defensive in a series of tweets.

In one of his tweets, West referred to Mr. Trump as his “brother,” which prompted the president to twitter-reply: