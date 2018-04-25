The Twittersphere erupted today when rapper Kanye West reportedly fired his manager Scooter Braun this morning and then went on a Twitter spree about President Trump, his fashion line, his daughter and more. The seemingly disconnected tweets prompted concerns (and no shortage of comments) on social media about the former Chicagoan’s mental health.
In a series of tweets he posted photos of his home (apparently), calling it his “sunken place.”
there’s been a lot of fake news so I just wanted to give you the facts. Yeezy will become the biggest apparel company in human history by working with the most genius level talents and creating product at an affordable price. I hired the head of supply chain from the Gap.
— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018
The subsequent media coverage drew outrage from his wife, Kim Kardashian West, who went on the defensive in a series of tweets.
In one of his tweets, West referred to Mr. Trump as his “brother,” which prompted the president to twitter-reply: