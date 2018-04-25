What’s going on with Kanye? Kim Kardashian, Trump have plenty to say on Twitter

In this Aug. 28, 2016 file photo, Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West arrive at the MTV Video Music Awards in New York. | Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File

The Twittersphere erupted today when rapper Kanye West reportedly fired his manager Scooter Braun this morning and then went on a Twitter spree about President Trump, his fashion line, his daughter and more. The seemingly disconnected tweets prompted concerns (and no shortage of comments) on social media about the former Chicagoan’s mental health.

You don't have to agree with trump but the mob can't make me not love him. We are both dragon energy. He is my brother. I love everyone. I don't agree with everything anyone does. That's what makes us individuals. And we have the right to independent thought. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

In a series of tweets he posted photos of his home (apparently), calling it his “sunken place.”

When my daughter acts out she actually says afterwards I just want to hear you say I love you more. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

there’s been a lot of fake news so I just wanted to give you the facts. Yeezy will become the biggest apparel company in human history by working with the most genius level talents and creating product at an affordable price. I hired the head of supply chain from the Gap. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

The subsequent media coverage drew outrage from his wife, Kim Kardashian West, who went on the defensive in a series of tweets.

To the media trying to demonize my husband let me just say this… your commentary on Kanye being erratic & his tweets being disturbing is actually scary. So quick to label him as having mental health issues for just being himself when he has always been expressive is not fair — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 25, 2018

He’s a free thinker, is that not allowed in America? Because some of his ideas differ from yours you have to throw in the mental health card? That’s just not fair. He’s actually out of the sunken place when he’s being himself which is very expressive — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 25, 2018

In one of his tweets, West referred to Mr. Trump as his “brother,” which prompted the president to twitter-reply: