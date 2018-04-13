Will Ferrell hospitalized overnight after car accident: Reports

Actor/comedian Will Ferrell was released early Friday morning from a California hospital following an overnight hospitalization resulting from a rollover car accident Thursday night, according to reports.

TMZ.com writes that Ferrell was in an SUV that reportedly flipped over in a two-car accident Thursday night on a Southern California freeway. According to the website, the SUV he was riding in was sideswiped by another car which caused Ferrell’s vehicle to “spin and flip over.”

Ferrell reportedly was one of three passengers in the vehicle and witnesses say he was awake and on his phone when paramedics took him from the scene.

Read more here.