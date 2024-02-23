Join the University of Chicago Center for Effective Government Democracy Fellow Jennifer Pahlka as she sits down to dig into Recoding America — a bold call to reexamine how our government operates — and sometimes fails to.
Pahlka’s Recoding America sheds light on the antiquated infrastructure that has prevented our nation’s policy from moving forward into the digital age. Named one of Ezra Klein's "Books That Explain Where We Are in 2023, and one of the Best Books of 2023 by NPR; we are excited to host this crucial conversation on policy implementation and government efficiency.
This event is co-sponsored by our partners at the Seminary Co-op and Chicago Public Media as part of the Democracy Solutions Project.
Recoding America
March 27 from 6 - 7:30 p.m. CT
Pritzker backs down on General Iron, signs deal to toughen environmental oversight in low-income areas
The Latest
Sarah Curran bringing new perspective to University of Chicago’s classical music and arts programming
UChicago Presents began in 1943 as the University of Chicago Chamber Music Series.
Voters would be asked to authorize the City Council to alter the real estate transfer tax and use the proceeds to generate $100 million a year to combat homelessness.
Now with the Red Sox, Hendriks says some teammates in Chicago felt he talked too freely. But his mental health depends on it.
Pritzker backs down on General Iron, signs deal to toughen environmental oversight in low-income areas
After a four-year standoff, the governor’s deal with the U.S. EPA commits Illinois to weighing the likely environmental impact before allowing more polluting industry to move to low-income neighborhoods already burdened by environmental and social stresses.
Anyone who wants to try a cold-water therapy should ease into it, and persons with heart conditions, poor circulation and certain other health issues should avoid it.