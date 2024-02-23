The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, February 23, 2024
Events Democracy Solutions Project

Recoding America

Why Government is Failing the Digital Age and How We Can Do Better with Jennifer Pahlka on March 27.

By  Sun-Times Marketing
   
SHARE Recoding America
Recoding America

Recoding America with Jennifer Pahlka | March 27 at 6 p.m. CT.

Center for Effective Government

Join the University of Chicago Center for Effective Government Democracy Fellow Jennifer Pahlka as she sits down to dig into Recoding America — a bold call to reexamine how our government operates — and sometimes fails to.

Pahlka’s Recoding America sheds light on the antiquated infrastructure that has prevented our nation’s policy from moving forward into the digital age. Named one of Ezra Klein's "Books That Explain Where We Are in 2023, and one of the Best Books of 2023 by NPR; we are excited to host this crucial conversation on policy implementation and government efficiency. 

This event is co-sponsored by our partners at the Seminary Co-op and Chicago Public Media as part of the Democracy Solutions Project.

Recoding America
March 27 from 6 - 7:30 p.m. CT
RSVP

Next Up In News
Brookfield Zoo welcomes grey seal pup
Picture Chicago: 15 Sun-Times photos from this week in news
Bring Chicago Home referendum on the March primary ballot is invalid, Cook County judge rules
Pritzker backs down on General Iron, signs deal to toughen environmental oversight in low-income areas
Keeping fit and healthy in an unsafe world
Witness in grisly Logan Square murder to cooperate with prosecutors in exchange for dropped charges
The Latest
CURRAN-022524-11.JPG Sarah Curran, executive director of UChicago Presents, at the University of Chicago's Mandel Hall in Hyde Park.
Someone to Watch in ’24
Sarah Curran bringing new perspective to University of Chicago’s classical music and arts programming
UChicago Presents began in 1943 as the University of Chicago Chamber Music Series.
By Kyle MacMillan - For the Sun-Times
 
homeless1.jpg
Elections
Bring Chicago Home referendum on the March primary ballot is invalid, Cook County judge rules
Voters would be asked to authorize the City Council to alter the real estate transfer tax and use the proceeds to generate $100 million a year to combat homelessness.
By Tessa Weinberg | WBEZ and Fran Spielman
 
Liam Hendriks Red Sox
White Sox
Ex-White Sox pitcher Liam Hendriks has more to say, and that’s a very good thing
Now with the Red Sox, Hendriks says some teammates in Chicago felt he talked too freely. But his mental health depends on it.
By Steve Greenberg
 
Mayor Lori Lightfoot denied a bid for the relocated General Iron to reopen on the Southeast Side after community protest. The owner is challenging the decision, saying it was purely political.
Environment
Pritzker backs down on General Iron, signs deal to toughen environmental oversight in low-income areas
After a four-year standoff, the governor’s deal with the U.S. EPA commits Illinois to weighing the likely environmental impact before allowing more polluting industry to move to low-income neighborhoods already burdened by environmental and social stresses.
By Brett Chase
 
Ice Plunge for Miriam
Well
Ask the Doctors: Cold plunge is a form of whole-body cryotherapy
Anyone who wants to try a cold-water therapy should ease into it, and persons with heart conditions, poor circulation and certain other health issues should avoid it.
By Dr. Eve Glazier and Dr. Elizabeth Ko
 