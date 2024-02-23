Join the University of Chicago Center for Effective Government Democracy Fellow Jennifer Pahlka as she sits down to dig into Recoding America — a bold call to reexamine how our government operates — and sometimes fails to.

Pahlka’s Recoding America sheds light on the antiquated infrastructure that has prevented our nation’s policy from moving forward into the digital age. Named one of Ezra Klein's "Books That Explain Where We Are in 2023, and one of the Best Books of 2023 by NPR; we are excited to host this crucial conversation on policy implementation and government efficiency.

This event is co-sponsored by our partners at the Seminary Co-op and Chicago Public Media as part of the Democracy Solutions Project.