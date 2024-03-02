Fire fall to Cincinnati in home opener

Wearing red kits Saturday night for the first time since Sept. 29, 2019, the Fire looked the best they have at home in almost five years.

Attire aside, they know they must play better in Chicago to make something of this season. In 2023, the Fire won only six home games, which contributed to them missing the playoffs for a sixth consecutive year.

Defender/midfielder Mauricio Pineda acknowledged that the Fire’s home form needs to improve.

“It’s something that we’re focusing on and working hard to get good results at home,” Pineda said Wednesday. “[We want to] make our fans proud, work hard, put good intensity into the game and, most important, come out with three points at every home match.”

The Fire did not do that against FC Cincinnati, losing 2-1. Miles Robinson’s 68th-minute goal off a corner kick gave Cincinnati the lead for good and kept the Fire waiting for their first victory.

Facing the team that had the best record in Major League Soccer last year, the Fire fell behind in the 39th minute on an uncharacteristic error by one of their most dependable players. Defender Rafael Czichos, who resigned the captaincy before the season, had the ball on the edge of the 18-yard box and sent an aimless pass into the middle of the field. Cincinnati’s Aaron Boupendza took advantage of the miscue, slotting the ball past Fire goalkeeper Chris Brady.

In front of an announced Soldier Field crowd of 26,582, the Fire didn’t stay down for long.

After review, a challenge in the box by Cincinnati’s Obinna Nwobodo on the Fire’s Brian Gutierrez was deemed a foul. Xherdan Shaqiri, the replacement for Czichos as the captain, beat goalie Roman Celentano on the ensuing penalty kick to tie the game in the 45th minute and score the Fire’s first goal in red since Fabian Herbers’ late second-half tally against Toronto in the 2019 home finale in Bridgeview.

On Wednesday, Fire coach Frank Klopas explained the decision to give Shaqiri the captaincy.

“I know that in the past, every time Shaq has had an opportunity to put the armband on, he takes that responsibility, and he embraces that,” Klopas said. “The more pressure you can put on him, he cherishes that, and he steps up to those kinds of challenges. I just feel he’s experienced, and he’s a guy that’s played at the highest level, and I feel very comfortable giving the armband to Shaq.”

In last week’s season opener, the Fire led twice but settled for a 2-2 draw with the Union. Klopas was hoping to build off that encouraging performance against an MLS heavyweight.

But after Shaqiri’s goal, the chances were rare for the Fire, who barely made Celentano work in the final 45 minutes while Cincinnati controlled the pace of play.

“We’ve talked about being consistent,” Klopas said. “I think there’s no better place to follow that game up than with this opening match at home. I think it also gives an opportunity for our fans to see the new players, to see some of the changes.”

Unfortunately for the Fire, the only visible change was the color of their uniforms.

NOTES: Left back Andrew Gutman (upper leg) was not part of the gameday roster. Gutman, a former member of the Fire youth system who was acquired from Colorado this offseason for Miguel Navarro, left in the fifth minute of last Saturday’s game.

• Winger Chris Mueller replaced Shaqiri in the 86th minute to make his first appearance since May 20, 2023. Mueller had season-ending hip surgery six days later.

