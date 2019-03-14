Butterball recalls 78,000 pounds of ground turkey due to salmonella

Butterball is recalling more than 78,000 pounds of raw ground turkey that may contaminated with salmonella.

Investigators discovered the problem during an outbreak of Salmonella Schwarzengrund, that sickened five people from two states, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

Wisconsin officials took three samples of Butterball ground turkey from a home where four of the patients live. The samples were “closely related genetically” to those taken from the sick people.

The nationwide recall is for:

• 48-ounce plastic wrapped tray containing Butterball everyday Fresh Ground Turkey with Natural Flavoring (85% lean/15% fat), with sell- or freeze-by date 7/26/18, lot code 8188, and UPC codes 22655-71555 or 22655-71557

• 48-ounce plastic wrapped tray containing Butterball everyday Fresh Ground Turkey with Natural Flavoring (93% lean/7% fat), with sell- or freeze-by date 7/26/18, lot code 8188 and UPC code 22655-71556

• 16-ounce plastic wrapped tray containing Butterball everyday Fresh Ground Turkey with Natural Flavoring (85% lean/15% fat), with sell- or freeze-by date 7/26/18, lot code 8188 and UPC code 22655-71546

• 16-ounce plastic wrapped tray containing Butterball everyday Fresh Ground Turkey with Natural Flavoring (93% lean/7% fat), with sell- or freeze-by date 7/26/18, lot code 8188 and UPC codes 22655-71547 or 22655-71561

• 48-ounce plastic wrapped tray containing Kroger Ground Turkey Fresh (85% lean/15% fat), with sell- or freeze-by date 7/26/18, lot code 8188, and UPC code 111141097993

• 48-ounce plastic wrapped tray containing Food Lion 15% fat ground turkey with natural flavorings, with sell- or freeze-by date 7/26/18, lot code 8188 and UPC code 3582609294

The 78,164 pounds of prepackaged poultry was produced on July 7, 2018, and have establishment number EST. P-7345 inside the USDA mark of inspection.

“Because these products were packaged nine months ago, it’s pretty unlikely any of this product is still in retail stores,” said Butterball spokeswoman Christa Leupen. “Obviously, we’re concerned consumers have this product in their freezers.”

People who have packages of the recalled turkey should throw them or return them to where they were bought, the FSIS said.

Customers with questions may call Butterball at 800-288-8372.

