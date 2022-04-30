The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, April 30, 2022
Halas Intrigue Sports Bears

Halas Intrigue, Episode 222: The picks are in

Where do the NFL Draft selections fit in the Bears’ plans?

Sun-Times staff By Sun-Times staff
   
University of Washington cornerback Kyler Gordon puts on a hat after being selected by the Bears at the NFL Draft.

Patrick Finley and Jason Lieser discuss Bears draftees Kyler Gordon, Velus Jones and Jaquan Brisker.

New episodes of “Halas Intrigue” will be published regularly with accompanying stories collected onthe podcast’s hub page. You can also listen to “Halas Intrigue” wherever you get your podcasts, includingApple Podcasts,Google Podcasts,Luminary,Spotify, andStitcher.

Halas Intrigue Bears Report

