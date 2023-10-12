Halas Intrigue podcast: Picking a Vikings-Bears winner

Patrick Finley and Jason Lieser break down Justin Fields and DJ Moore’s success and predict the winner of Sunday’s game at Soldier Field.
Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy sees ‘smoother’ operation by QB Justin Fields, offense at large
Kmet has surged along with the Bears’ passing attack the last two weeks, totaling 12 catches on 14 targets for 127 yards and three touchdowns.
With cornerbacks Jaylon Johnson and Kyler Gordon and safety Eddie Jackson expected to return Sunday, the Bears’ secondary will be whole for the first time since the season opener. Jefferson will miss the game with a hamstring injury.
