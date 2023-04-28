The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, April 28, 2023
Halas Intrigue, Episode 281: The pick is in

Round 1 of the NFL Draft is done, and the debate is as much about who the Bears did not pick as it is about whom they did pick.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
The Bears selected Tennessee offensive lineman Darnell Wright in the first. round of the NFL Draft.

Erin Hooley/AP

Patrick Finley and Mark Potash debate the Bears’ choice of Darnell Wright — and the team’s decision not to take Jalen Carter.

