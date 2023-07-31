The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, July 31, 2023
Halas Intrigue Sports Bears

Halas Intrigue, Episode 288: Analyzing Week 1 of Bears training camp

And looking ahead to what’s next.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
Bears fans waits to get autographs at Halas Hall.

Charles Rex Arbogast/AP

Patrick Finley, Jason Lieser and Mark Potash break down the highlights from the Bears’ first week of camp and wonder about what’s to come — from padded practices to the next player to get a big contract.

New episodes of “Halas Intrigue” will be published regularly with accompanying stories collected on the podcast’s hub page. You can also listen to “Halas Intrigue” wherever you get your podcasts, including Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Luminary, Spotify and Stitcher.

