Thursday’s high school basketball scores

Thursday, February 22, 2024

GIRLS BASKETBALL

IHSA STATE TOURNAMENT

SECTIONAL FINALS

CLASS 4A

NORMAL WEST

Alton vs. Normal, 7 p.m.

OSWEGO

Benet vs. Waubonsie Valley, 6 p.m.

MOTHER MCAULEY

Nazareth vs. Kenwood, 6 p.m.

JOLIET WEST

Homewood-Flossmoor vs. Lincoln-Way East, 6:30 p.m.

MCHENRY

Libertyville vs. Hononegah, 7 p.m.

MAINE SOUTH

Loyola vs. Maine South, 7 p.m.

BATAVIA

Batavia vs. Geneva, 6 p.m.

FREMD

Fremd vs. Stevenson, 7 p.m.

CLASS 3A

DECATUR MACARTHUR

Quincy Notre Dame vs. Chatham Glenwood, 6 p.m.

EFFINGHAM

Highland vs. Effingham, 7 p.m.

ST. IGNATIUS

St. Laurence vs. Hinsdale South, 7 p.m.

THORNTON

Marian Catholic vs. Butler, 7 p.m.

ANTIOCH

Grayslake Central vs. St. Viator, 7 p.m.

GLENBARD SOUTH

Montini vs. Trinity, 7 p.m.

EAST PEORIA

Lincoln vs. Morton, Ill., 6 p.m.

SYCAMORE

Dixon vs. Kaneland, 7 p.m.

CLASS 2A

CHRIST THE KING

Crane vs. Regina Dominican, 7 p.m.

JULIAN

IC Catholic vs. Phillipis, 7 p.m.

CANTON

Peoria Notre Dame vs. Deer Creek-Mackinaw, 7 p.m.

OREGON

Alleman vs. Stillman Valley, 7 p.m.

BEARDSTOWN

Pleasant Plains vs. Camp Point Central, 7 p.m.

NASHVILLE

Nashville vs. Breese Central, 7 p.m.

IROQUOIS WEST

Watseka vs. Peotone, 7 p.m.

NEWTON

Teutopolis vs. Robinson, 7 p.m.

CLASS 1A

BUSHNELL-PRAIRIE CITY

Illini Bluffs vs. Abingdon-Avon, 7 p.m.

LENA-WINSLOW

Galena vs. Rockford Lutheran, 6 p.m.

RIDGEVIEW

GCMS vs. Cissna Park, 6 p.m.

CENTRAL A&M

Salt Fork vs. Altamont, 6 p.m.

COLLINS

Ida Crown vs. Willows Academy, 7 p.m.

GARDNER-SOUTH WILMINGTON

St. Bede vs. Serena, 7 p.m.

ELVERADO

Edwards County vs. Goreville, 7 p.m.

NOKOMIS

Father McGivney vs. Okawville, 7 p.m.