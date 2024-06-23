The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, June 23, 2024
A couple sits on a bench overlooking a park and the Toronto skyline.

A couple sits on a bench overlooking a park and the Toronto skyline.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Immigration Democracy Solutions Project News

Why we traveled to Toronto to learn about immigration

Canada is known for its friendlier approach to immigration, but it also faces hurdles as record numbers of people are displaced globally.

By  Elvia Malagón
   
Elvia Malagón is a Pulitzer Center Richard C. Longworth Media Fellow.

TORONTO — Nearly half of Toronto’s 2.7 million population identifies as immigrants.

The city’s diversity is visible on its streets. A stretch of a neighborhood includes Asian, Caribbean and Latino retail shops and restaurants. Pedestrians of Canadian, Sudanese or Indian backgrounds mingle while eating Mexican sushi or jerk poutine.

As the United States has doubled down on restrictive immigration policies, particularly around asylum, Canada is viewed as the friendlier neighbor where politicians see immigrants as a possible solution to labor shortages.

In this series:

“One should see them as nation builders,” Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow told the Chicago Sun-Times about immigrants. “They’ve helped build Canada, they helped build Toronto.”

But Canada now faces immigration problems too — a housing crunch and a rising cost of living. The government has made policy changes aimed at reducing the influx of temporary foreign workers and international students.

People walk and drive around downtown Toronto, Tuesday, April 23, 2024. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
People walk and drive around downtown Toronto, Tuesday, April 23, 2024. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
1 of 14
People shop for produce at the Hua Sheng Supermarket at 299 Spadina Ave. in the Chinatown neighborhood of Toronto, Wednesday, April 24, 2024. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
People shop for produce at the Hua Sheng Supermarket at 299 Spadina Ave. in the Chinatown neighborhood of Toronto, Wednesday, April 24, 2024. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
2 of 14
People look at blooming cherry blossom trees in Trinity Bellwoods Park in Toronto, Wednesday, April 24, 2024. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
People look at blooming cherry blossom trees in Trinity Bellwoods Park in Toronto, Wednesday, April 24, 2024. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
3 of 14
People walk along Gerrard Street East in the Gerrard India Bazaar — also known as Little India — neighborhood of Toronto, Wednesday, April 24, 2024. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
People walk along Gerrard Street East in the Gerrard India Bazaar — also known as Little India — neighborhood of Toronto, Wednesday, April 24, 2024. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
4 of 14
People walk near the Sheldon Lookout in Humber Bay Shores Park in Toronto, Wednesday, April 24, 2024. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
People walk near the Sheldon Lookout in Humber Bay Shores Park in Toronto, Wednesday, April 24, 2024. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
5 of 14
People walk by a homeless encampment in downtown Toronto, Tuesday, April 23, 2024. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
People walk by a homeless encampment in downtown Toronto, Tuesday, April 23, 2024. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
6 of 14
Grill cook Ronald Thomas, 49, makes Jamaican jerk chicken at Rap’s at 1541 Eglinton Ave. W. in the Little Jamaica neighborhood of Toronto, Wednesday, April 24, 2024. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
Grill cook Ronald Thomas, 49, makes Jamaican jerk chicken at Rap’s at 1541 Eglinton Ave. W. in the Little Jamaica neighborhood of Toronto, Wednesday, April 24, 2024. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
7 of 14
People congregate in Nathan Phillips Square, outside Toronto City Hall, Monday, April 22, 2024. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
People congregate in Nathan Phillips Square, outside Toronto City Hall, Monday, April 22, 2024. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
8 of 14
People travel along Spadina Avenue in the Chinatown neighborhood of Toronto, Wednesday, April 24, 2024.
People travel along Spadina Avenue in the Chinatown neighborhood of Toronto, Wednesday, April 24, 2024. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
9 of 14
People walk along Dundas Street West in the Chinatown neighborhood of Toronto, Wednesday, April 24, 2024. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
People walk along Dundas Street West in the Chinatown neighborhood of Toronto, Wednesday, April 24, 2024. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
10 of 14
People walk and drive around downtown Toronto, Tuesday, April 23, 2024. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
People walk and drive around downtown Toronto, Tuesday, April 23, 2024. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
11 of 14
People buy and sell hot dogs and snacks near Nathan Phillips Square, outside Toronto City Hall, Monday, April 22, 2024. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
People buy and sell hot dogs and snacks near Nathan Phillips Square, outside Toronto City Hall, Monday, April 22, 2024. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
12 of 14
People row in Humber Bay near Sunnyside Park in Toronto, Wednesday, April 24, 2024. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
People row in Humber Bay near Sunnyside Park in Toronto, Wednesday, April 24, 2024. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
13 of 14
People walk and drive around downtown Toronto, Tuesday, April 23, 2024. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
People walk and drive around downtown Toronto, Tuesday, April 23, 2024. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
14 of 14
People walk and drive around downtown Toronto, Tuesday, April 23, 2024. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
People shop for produce at the Hua Sheng Supermarket at 299 Spadina Ave. in the Chinatown neighborhood of Toronto, Wednesday, April 24, 2024. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
People look at blooming cherry blossom trees in Trinity Bellwoods Park in Toronto, Wednesday, April 24, 2024. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
People walk along Gerrard Street East in the Gerrard India Bazaar — also known as Little India — neighborhood of Toronto, Wednesday, April 24, 2024. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
People walk near the Sheldon Lookout in Humber Bay Shores Park in Toronto, Wednesday, April 24, 2024. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
People walk by a homeless encampment in downtown Toronto, Tuesday, April 23, 2024. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
Grill cook Ronald Thomas, 49, makes Jamaican jerk chicken at Rap’s at 1541 Eglinton Ave. W. in the Little Jamaica neighborhood of Toronto, Wednesday, April 24, 2024. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
People congregate in Nathan Phillips Square, outside Toronto City Hall, Monday, April 22, 2024. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
People travel along Spadina Avenue in the Chinatown neighborhood of Toronto, Wednesday, April 24, 2024.
People walk along Dundas Street West in the Chinatown neighborhood of Toronto, Wednesday, April 24, 2024. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
People walk and drive around downtown Toronto, Tuesday, April 23, 2024. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
People buy and sell hot dogs and snacks near Nathan Phillips Square, outside Toronto City Hall, Monday, April 22, 2024. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
People row in Humber Bay near Sunnyside Park in Toronto, Wednesday, April 24, 2024. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
People walk and drive around downtown Toronto, Tuesday, April 23, 2024. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

This spring, the Sun-Times traveled to Toronto to explore how the country handles housing and job needs for its newest immigrants. Of Canada’s immigrants, two populations come into focus: skilled workers and “refugee claimants,” people seeking asylum there.

Refugees in Canada say their top priority is safe housing. But skilled workers have more options, so advancement — in their careers, for example — is their objective.

Finding rewarding work and permanent housing, in Chicago and Toronto, have been major hurdles.

Canada’s immigrant population is much more diverse than in this country. Most of the immigrant skilled workers admitted into Canada through its Express Entry system in 2022 were citizens of India, Nigeria and China, according to Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada.

While most of the refugee claimants come from countries like Mexico, Haiti and India, immigration advocates said it was people from African countries like Kenya and Uganda who ended up sleeping on city streets awaiting shelter.

In 2019, there were 64,030 refugee claimants made in Canada, and that number jumped to 143,795 in 2023, according to Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada.

“This whole issue of global displacement will continue,” said Samina Sami, the CEO of COSTI Immigrant Services, a Toronto-based organization. “This is not just a brief uptick.”

Special Report
A couple sits on a bench overlooking a park and the Toronto skyline, April 20, 2024. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
People travel along Spadina Avenue in the Chinatown neighborhood of Toronto, Wednesday, April 24, 2024. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
Refugees and their families live in makeshift shelters at the Christian worship center Miracle Arena For All Nations in Vaughan, just outside of Toronto, Sunday, April 21, 2024. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
TORONTO-39.JPG
Why we traveled to Toronto to learn about immigration
Canada is known for its friendlier approach to immigration, but it also faces hurdles as record numbers of people are displaced globally.
In Toronto, immigrants find a modern, fast employment system
But while many praise Canada’s Express Entry system as speedier than the months-long wait to get a work permit in the United States, immigrants can face hurdles finding pay and job titles equivalent to the ones in their native countries.
Churches, nonprofits house refugees amid shelter crunch in Toronto
As Chicago dealt with a shortage of shelter beds, Toronto was also managing a shelter crisis amid an increase in people seeking refuge in Canada.
Finding refuge in Toronto
Three refugees from Kenya, Nigeria and Uganda share their stories about fleeing their countries for safety in Canada.

The Democracy Solutions Project is a collaboration among WBEZ, the Chicago Sun-Times and the University of Chicago’s Center for Effective Government, with funding support from the Pulitzer Center. Our goal is to help our community of listeners and readers engage with the democratic functions in their lives and cast an informed ballot in the November 2024 election.

La Voz Chicago
Un timbre estridente parece haberse instalado para molestar a los migrantes en Pilsen. ‘Es bastante desagradable’, dicen
Columnists
Cruelty to immigrants a game all can play — even immigrants
Immigration
Blaring buzzer across from Pilsen shelter believed installed to annoy migrants — 'It's pretty awful'
View More Stories In Immigration
The Latest
kellyMacdonaldTylerHeaveybigpike.jpg
Outdoors
High school coach teaching the game of fishing at another level
Kelly MacDonald utilizes a broad spectrum approach to teaching and coaching the bass fishing team at Prairie Ridge High School.
By Dale Bowman
 
A broken heart covered with an adhesive bandage.
Someone in Chicago
How do I get over anger after losing friends to suicide?
The challenge is to understand what our loved ones went through while not letting those dark thoughts consume us through our grieving journey.
By Ismael Pérez
 
Screen Shot 2024-06-19 at 11.33.23 PM.png
Bears
Will Bears cross the nine this season?
Bet on it: Jay Kornegay is at least one Vegas handicapper who thinks the Bears will be hard-pressed to finish with a winning record
By Rob Miech
 
dear-abby-12880069-e1420416724734-650.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: A DJ was kind when I was a weird fan, and years later I'd like to thank him
The local radio host had many phone chats with the adoring teenager and even spun records at her Sweet Sixteen party.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
georgia-nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Sunday, June 23, 2024
By Georgia Nicols
 