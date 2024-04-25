The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, April 25, 2024
La Voz Chicago

Las escuelas selectivas y magnet de CPS parecen verse afectadas por la nueva fórmula de financiación equitativa

Sin fuentes claras de nuevos ingresos, CPS está redistribuyendo la financiación existente de algunas escuelas a otras, según un análisis de WBEZ y del Chicago Sun-Times y entrevistas con líderes escolares.

By  Sarah Karp | WBEZ and Nader Issa
   
Stephen Mitchell wears a dark blue zip-up sweater and red ballcap as he stands in a meeting room with several white tables.

Stephen Mitchell, presidente del consejo escolar local de la escuela primaria Bronzeville Classical y miembro del consejo asesor del LSC, posa el martes en la oficina de Garfield Park de las Escuelas Públicas de Chicago.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Time

El mejor lugar para cobertura bilingüe de noticias y cultura latina en Chicago. | The place for bilingual coverage of Latino news and culture in Chicago.

Durante décadas, LaSalle Language Academy, ubicada en el lado norte, ha ofrecido a alumnos de todo Chicago clases diarias de españoumnosl, mandarín y otros idiomas, además de la oportunidad exclusiva de asistir a una escuela pública con niños de diferentes orígenes y vecindarios en una ciudad segregada.

Pero ahora, los miembros del Consejo Escolar Local (LSC, por sus siglas en inglés) de LaSalle y de otras escuelas magnet y de inscripción selectiva dicen que se enfrentan a recortes presupuestarios este otoño. Se preguntan si podrán continuar con los programas que, según ellos, hacen de sus escuelas —que no tienen límites de residencia y admiten a los alumnos por sorteo o por requisitos académicos— las joyas del distrito escolar.

“El programa de idiomas está plenamente integrado en todos los aspectos del plan de estudios”, afirma Kat O’Brien, presidenta del consejo escolar local de la escuela de Old Town hasta el año pasado. “Y eliminar esa parte de la identidad... es realmente difícil imaginar las consecuencias”.

A inicios de este mes, los responsables del distrito escolar enviaron a los directores los presupuestos para cada escuela, utilizando una nueva fórmula de financiación que toma más en cuenta las dificultades a las que se enfrentan los alumnos de ciertas escuelas. Se están dando más puestos adicionales a las escuelas con un alto índice de pobreza, y se está destinando un número mínimo de puestos, incluso a las escuelas más pequeñas, para garantizar una base de educación en todas las escuelas.

Los cambios de financiación propuestos surgen cuando los funcionarios de las Escuelas Públicas de Chicago (CPS, por sus siglas en inglés) y la Junta de Educación del alcalde Brandon Johnson se enfrentan a un enigma: quieren hacer frente a los recortes históricos y a la falta de financiación en las escuelas de barrio que atienden principalmente a estudiantes de familias de bajos ingresos en las comunidades negras y latinas, pero el sistema escolar se enfrenta a un déficit presupuestario.

Así que sin fuentes claras de nuevos ingresos, parece que CPS está redistribuyendo la financiación existente de algunas escuelas a otras, según un análisis de WBEZ y del Chicago Sun-Times y entrevistas con líderes escolares. Hasta ahora, el distrito se ha negado a hacer públicos los presupuestos para un análisis más amplio.

Jen Johnson, el alcalde adjunto para la educación, dijo a WBEZ que la oficina del alcalde dio instrucciones al distrito para proteger la programación en todas las escuelas, incluso cuando se trata de dar prioridad a las escuelas de alta pobreza.

Los funcionarios de CPS reconocen que algunas escuelas recibirán más y otras menos, pero insisten en que ninguna categoría está siendo más afectada que otras.

Dicen que sacar conclusiones de los presupuestos preliminares a nivel de escuela sería “inexacto”.

Para reforzar su argumento, los funcionarios de CPS subrayan que el año pasado agregaron $100 millones a los presupuestos de las escuelas después de la retroalimentación sobre las asignaciones iniciales.

Las escuelas especializadas de Chicago dicen sentirse atacadas

Pero el distrito escolar ya se encuentra en una situación precaria. A diferencia del año pasado, cuando estaba repleto de fondos federales para paliar la pandemia, CPS tiene un déficit de $391 millones. Y los funcionarios todavía tienen que tener en cuenta los aumentos previstos que podrían añadir $100 millones o más a ese déficit después de que las negociaciones contractuales con el Sindicato de Maestros de Chicago (CTU, por sus siglas en inglés) y otros sindicatos se hayan completado.

Los funcionarios dicen que planean mantener la financiación que va a las escuelas y en su lugar hacer recortes en la oficina central o en inversiones de largo plazo.

Los padres de las escuelas magnet y de inscripción selectiva ya estaban nerviosos antes de la temporada presupuestaria.

Ante la escasez de choferes de autobús, el año pasado se eliminó el transporte a estas escuelas, que se había ofrecido durante décadas, para que los autobuses pudieran transportar a los alumnos discapacitados y sin hogar, como exige la ley. Luego, en diciembre, el consejo escolar aprobó una resolución que pedía un cambio de escuelas chárter y hacia las escuelas de vecindario.

Un análisis de WBEZ realizado utilizando la nueva fórmula de financiación parece respaldar la afirmación de que estos presupuestos han sido recortados. Dos tercios de las 32 escuelas primarias magnet y de inscripción selectiva de la ciudad, como LaSalle, no recibieron suficientes puestos de personal para retener a todos los profesores actuales.

Las escuelas recibirán un fondo adicional de financiación flexible que, según las autoridades, debería utilizarse para compensar la diferencia. Pero esos fondos deben cubrir todo tipo de gastos, desde la vigilancia de los recreos hasta los ayudantes de los maestros, y según algunos miembros del LSC son insuficientes.

Casi todas las escuelas secundarias de inscripción selectiva y magnet también carecen de puestos para cubrir a todos los maestros actuales, pero están recibiendo tres veces más fondos flexibles que las escuelas primarias selectivas y magnet, lo que hace más probable que se puedan permitir su personal actual.

Stephen Mitchell, presidente de LSC en la escuela primaria Bronzeville Classical, dice que el mensaje de los funcionarios de CPS es falso.

“Lo que viene de los funcionarios es, ‘Nada va a cambiar, ninguna escuela se verá afectada’. ... Pero como una escuela clásica, vemos nuestro presupuesto recortado significativamente”, dijo Mitchell. Dice que Bronzeville Classical está apelando los recortes, pero si no tiene éxito, la escuela podría tener menos maestros o asistentes de instrucción.

Mientras que la narrativa es que los recortes a estos programas sólo perjudicarán a los estudiantes blancos y ricos, cada escuela de inscripción selectiva y magnet tiene su propia historia, dijo Mitchell.

“Somos una escuela negra en una comunidad negra que luchó por esta escuela, y estamos siendo perjudicados por estos recortes presupuestarios”, dijo.

O’Brien en LaSalle dijo que muchos padres de escuelas magnet y de inscripción selectiva quieren ver que las escuelas de barrio que atienden a estudiantes de bajos ingresos obtengan lo que necesitan, pero que no debería ser un juego de “suma cero” donde hay perdedores.

Exigencias para más transparencia de CPS

Aunque los funcionarios de CPS disputan las preocupaciones y tendencias identificadas por las escuelas y los datos, se niegan a publicar los presupuestos basados en las escuelas hasta que sean aprobados por los LSC a finales de mayo o principios de junio. Hasta la primavera pasada, CPS periódicamente daba a conocer los presupuestos a los medios de comunicación en abril.

Sin todos los presupuestos basados en las escuelas, es difícil decir cuántas están perdiendo fondos o si las escuelas de inscripción selectiva y magnet son más afectadas que otras.

Esta negativa está atrayendo críticas de los legisladores estatales ya escépticos de la intención de la junta para dar prioridad a las escuelas de vecindario sobre las escuelas especializadas. La semana pasada, la Cámara de Representantes aprobó por una abrumadora mayoría un proyecto de ley que impediría los recortes desproporcionados a las escuelas de matrícula selectiva, y también ampliará una moratoria sobre el cierre de escuelas hasta 2027.

“La razón por la que creo que necesitamos este proyecto de ley es porque, en este momento, la transparencia no existe”, dijo el representante estatal Jaime Andrade Jr, demócrata de Chicago, en la Cámara de Representantes la semana pasada.

“Se han convertido en la personificación de aquello contra lo que luchaban”, afirmó.

Incluso el Sindicato de Maestros de Chicago, aliado del alcalde, dice que no tiene suficiente información de CPS para evaluar si el presupuesto es una victoria.

“Lo que hay ahora no se ha analizado a fondo, ni siquiera para nosotros, para entender si hay beneficios masivos”, dijo la presidenta del CTU, Stacy Davis Gates.

Detrás de la nueva fórmula de financiación de CPS

Al cambiar los recursos a las escuelas de alta pobreza, el distrito está respondiendo a la presión de los padres negros y latinos y activistas en las comunidades de bajos ingresos que han ridiculizado la falta de elementos básicos en las escuelas del vecindario, mientras que otros tienen programas más completos.

Alrededor del 75% de los estudiantes eluden la escuela secundaria de su vecindario, pero algunos han argumentado que más familias elegirían esas escuelas si tuvieran mejores programas.

La representante estatal Lilian Jiménez, demócrata de Chicago, dijo a la cámara que su hijo asiste a una escuela de barrio del lado oeste donde está “encantada de saber la dirección” del nuevo sistema de financiación.

“Nuestra escuela es 100% de bajos ingresos, con 200 recién llegados, con más de 200 estudiantes que no tienen vivienda fija y que asisten a una escuela”, dijo. “Por fin, el año que viene, vamos a tener una enfermera y dos consejeros porque este nuevo modelo de financiación se fija en ver cuáles [son] las necesidades de la escuela”.

Muchos pensaban que el antiguo enfoque era, como dice Davis Gates, “sumamente injusto”. Daba a las escuelas cantidades de dinero basadas en la inscripción y las perjudicaba a medida que perdían alumnos, sobre todo en las comunidades negras.

En los últimos años, el distrito escolar ha empezado a alejarse del presupuesto basado en los alumnos y ha concedido a estas escuelas de baja inscripción subvenciones para mantener un nivel básico de programación.

La nueva fórmula de financiación empuja esos esfuerzos más allá al considerar cuántos niños viven en la pobreza, no tienen vivienda, están aprendiendo inglés o tienen discapacidades, además de factores de raza, educación, salud y otros factores de la comunidad.

Muchos pensaron que CPS seguiría el ejemplo del estado después de que adoptara este tipo de enfoque basado en las necesidades en 2018. El estado dijo que ningún distrito perdería fondos. En cambio, el estado creó una cantidad de financiación como referencia para lo que los distritos necesitan para proporcionar una educación adecuada. Y a medida que aumentaba la financiación, el dinero iba a esos distritos.

El Jefe de Presupuesto de CPS, Mike Sitkowski, dice que el distrito está avanzando hacia ese modelo basado en la evidencia. Pero con el estado estimando que CPS necesita $1.1 mil millones más por año para ser financiado adecuadamente, él no piensa que sea factible fijar objetivos de adecuación si la financiación no está aumentando.

“Ese es el reto para nosotros como distrito”, dijo Sitkowski. “Estamos perdiendo mil millones de dólares en ingresos”.

Sarah Karp cubre la educación para WBEZ.

Nader Issa cubre la educación para el Chicago Sun-Times.

Traducido por Gisela Orozco para La Voz Chicago

