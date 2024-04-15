WNBA Draft 2024: Live updates and results for the Sky, Caitlin Clark and more
Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese, Cameron Brink and other women’s basketball stars will find out Monday where they will begin their professional careers.
Less than two weeks after the conclusion of a thrilling NCAA tournament, the biggest names in women’s college basketball will find out where they’re playing next in the 2024 WNBA Draft on Monday night.
Caitlin Clark, the Iowa superstar who break countless records during her four years in Iowa City, will likely head to the Indiana Fever with the No. 1 overall pick. The Los Angeles Sparks have the No. 2 pick and could be targeted Cameron Brink, who played nearby at Stanford.
The Chicago Sky have the No. 3 and No. 7 picks, setting the team up for a potentially high-impact draft night haul. LSU’s Angel Reese, South Carolina’s Kamilla Cardoso, Tennessee’s Rickea Jackson are among the players Sky GM Jeff Pagliocca could be targeting with those selections.
It’s setting up to be a special night for basketball fans. Follow live coverage throughout Monday from the Sun-Times below.
- The 2024 WNBA Draft starts at 6:30 p.m. CT at the Brooklyn Academy of Music in New York City. Live coverage on ESPN and the ESPN app begins at 6 p.m.
- Iowa star Caitlin Clark, the NCAA’s all-time leading scorer, is expected to be drafted by the Indiana Fever with the No. 1 pick.
- The Chicago Sky have the No. 3 and No. 7 selections after a series of trades. They could be targeting top prospects such as South Carolina’s Kamilla Cardoso and LSU’s Angel Reese.
Caitlin Clark and the other WNBA draftees are making the rounds in New York City before the draft begins Monday.
During the morning, they stopped by the Empire State Building, where Clark and Kamilla Cardoso flipped the switch to turn the iconic skyscraper’s lighting orange.
Caitlin Clark and Kamilla Cardoso did the honors of lighting the Empire State Building up orange. pic.twitter.com/pXUTH5PQXp— Annie Costabile (@AnnieCostabile) April 15, 2024
The players also went to the top of the building to take some photos while overlooking the city on a pleasantly sunny day.
86 floors up with tonight’s WNBA Draft invitees pic.twitter.com/63v6jc0xIx— Annie Costabile (@AnnieCostabile) April 15, 2024