WNBA Draft 2024: Live updates and results for the Sky, Caitlin Clark and more

The WNBA draftees pose together at the Empire State Building before the draft.

Less than two weeks after the conclusion of a thrilling NCAA tournament, the biggest names in women’s college basketball will find out where they’re playing next in the 2024 WNBA Draft on Monday night.

Caitlin Clark, the Iowa superstar who break countless records during her four years in Iowa City, will likely head to the Indiana Fever with the No. 1 overall pick. The Los Angeles Sparks have the No. 2 pick and could be targeted Cameron Brink, who played nearby at Stanford.

The Chicago Sky have the No. 3 and No. 7 picks, setting the team up for a potentially high-impact draft night haul. LSU’s Angel Reese, South Carolina’s Kamilla Cardoso, Tennessee’s Rickea Jackson are among the players Sky GM Jeff Pagliocca could be targeting with those selections.

It’s setting up to be a special night for basketball fans. Follow live coverage throughout Monday from the Sun-Times below.