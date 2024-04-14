Sky GM Jeff Pagliocca continues stretch of bold moves on the eve of his first WNBA Draft

NEW YORK — One word can describe Sky general manager Jeff Pagliocca’s moves since taking the job in October — bold.

Of course, the Sky’s former director of skills development hasn’t had much of a choice. What he inherited from former Sky coach/GM James Wade was a franchise in disarray whose draft capital had been depleted by a nonsensical trade for guard Marina Mabrey.

Six months into the job, Pagliocca’s moves include trading away the Sky’s franchise star, Kahleah Copper — at her request — acquiring two top-10 picks in the draft and now swapping picks with the Lynx to move up one spot in the draft Monday night.

All of these moves are his audacious attempt at a swift turnaround for the rebuilding Sky.

WNBA Draft What: 36 selections over three rounds

When: 6:30 p.m. Monday, April 15

Where: Brooklyn Academy of Music, New York

TV: ESPN



Sky picks:

Round 1: No. 3 ( from PHX )

No. 3 ( ) Round 1: No. 7 ( from MIN )

No. 7 ( ) Round 2: No. 13 (from PHX) 36 selections over three rounds6:30 p.m. Monday, April 15Brooklyn Academy of Music, New YorkESPN

“We are excited to strengthen our draft position once again in a year with many top prospects,” Pagliocca said.

On Sunday, the Sky acquired the No. 7 pick from the Lynx for the No. 8 pick, forward Sika Koné, a 2025 second-round pick and the right to swap 2026 first-round picks. In addition, the Sky received the rights to forward Nikolina Milic.

Outwardly, the move warrants more questions than answers. The application of some critical thinking, however, points to Pagliocca’s game plan: swing big.

It’s just one move, but the return could pay dividends, especially since the Wings own the right to swap first-round picks with the Sky next year, signaling there’s some wisdom in going all in with this year’s draft.

This 2024 class is the most significant in WNBA history.

Beyond the talent, this crop of rookies is largely responsible for the record-setting viewership that accompanied the 2023-24 NCAA women’s basketball season. Many of them are coming off performances in the most-watched women’s Final Four on record. Two of them are players the Sky are targeting: South Carolina center Kamilla Cardoso and UConn forward Aaliyah Edwards.

South Carolina center Kamilla Cardoso (10) drives against Tennessee forward Rickea Jackson in Columbia, S.C., Sunday, March 3, 2024. Nell Redmond/AP

Beyond them, the Sky are targeting Tennessee swing player Rickea Jackson, Ohio State guard Jacy Sheldon and LSU forward Angel Reese. Pagliocca’s decision to trade up just one spot is an acknowledgment that those five stars will be gone by pick No. 8.

Most mock drafts — including the Sun-Times’ — have Jackson, Edwards and Sheldon all being selected in the top six. Cardoso is a strong option for the Sky at No. 3, but it’s also possible that they’ll select Jackson. What’s clear is, if the Sky pass on Jackson at No. 3, she’s unlikely to fall to seven. It’s also possible that the Sparks select Cardoso at No. 2, in which case the Sky could end up with Stanford forward Cameron Brink.

Reese is a strong candidate for the Sky with the No. 7 pick. Here’s where Pagliocca’s bold decision-making could pay off.

The “Bayou Barbie” is a nationally acclaimed collegiate star. While there are questions about how her game will translate to the league, one thing that will is her star power.

Pagliocca’s experience in player development is noteworthy, at least until he proves otherwise. If the Sky select Reese at No. 7, it means Pagliocca sees a player he can help develop.

Reese’s star power alone is enough to make a strong argument for a franchise in flux to select her. She commands attention, and that matters in the WNBA.

According to reports, Milic plans to sit out the WNBA season and remain overseas. If that’s the case, the Sky will have one more roster spot available to offer either one of their training-camp players or whomever they select with the No. 13 overall pick.

Four players will become unrestricted free agents next year, and two more will be restricted. Three of those unrestricted free agents are frontcourt players.

In 2025, Pagliocca essentially will have a blank canvas to work with aside from the last year of Mabrey’s three-year, $620,000 contract she signed under Wade.

