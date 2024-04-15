The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, April 15, 2024
Chicago Sky and WNBA Sports

Sky select Gonzaga guard Brynna Maxwell with the 13th overall pick in the WNBA Draft

In her fifth season, she averaged 14.2 points and 2.9 rebounds for the Zags. Maxwell’s addition sets up an even more competitive training camp in Chicago.

By  Annie Costabile
   
SHARE Sky select Gonzaga guard Brynna Maxwell with the 13th overall pick in the WNBA Draft
S

Gonzaga guard Brynna Maxwell (22) tries to get around Texas guard Shay Holle during the second half of a Sweet 16 college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Friday, March 29, 2024, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Steve Dykes)

Steve Dykes/AP

NEW YORK — The Sky's final pick of the night was the first pick of the second round and with it they selected Gonzaga guard Brynna Maxwell.

Maxwell transferred to Gonzaga after three years at Utah.

In her fifth season, she averaged 14.2 points and 2.9 rebounds for the Zags. Maxwell's addition sets up an even more competitive training camp in Chicago. The Sky currently have 11 players under contract, three are signed to training camp contracts.

This means that the Sky have two available spots to fill after signing their first-round picks, Kamilla Cardoso and Angel Reese. Those two remaining spots will be filled by one of their three training camp players or Maxwell.

Next Up In Chicago Sky
Sky select Angel Reese with No. 7 overall pick in 2024 WNBA Draft
Sky select Kamilla Cardoso with No. 3 overall pick in 2024 WNBA Draft
When can you see Caitlin Clark play in Chicago?
Fever select Caitlin Clark with No. 1 overall pick
What the WNBA’s future stars wore for the 2024 draft in New York City
Caitlin Clark gets last laugh vs. Michael Che on ‘Saturday Night Live’
The Latest
The Catherine Cook School in the 49th ChicagoPride Parade. | Rick Majewski/For the Sun-Times.
LGBTQIA+
Pride Parade denies almost all previous year’s school participants
Four out of five schools that participated in the 2023 Pride Parade were denied entry this year, and teachers see irony in exclusion from “one of the most inclusive places that you can go.”
By Mariah Rush
 
Chicago Inspector General Deborah Witzburg speaks at a City Club of Chicago luncheon at Maggiano’s Banquets last November.
City Hall
Chicago’s watchdog moves to fire police supervisor who lied about sex assault probe of fellow cop
Details of the case were included in a quarterly report, published by Inspector General Deborah Witzburg’s office, which details serious misconduct investigations involving city workers, one of several that found evidence of apparent police coverups.
By Tom Schuba
 
NCAA South Carolina Iowa Basketball
Chicago Sky and WNBA
When can you see Caitlin Clark play in Chicago?
Fans interested in seeing Clark and the Indiana Fever in Chicago will have to wait until June.
By Annie Costabile
 
2024 WNBA Draft
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Fever select Caitlin Clark with No. 1 overall pick
The Indiana Fever’s season opener is May 14 on the road against the Connecticut Sun.
By Annie Costabile
 
DNC-011924-13.jpg
Columnists
Democratic Party leaders meet in Chicago this week for pre-convention talks
In Chicago, the Democratic National Committee leaders will pick the members of the party’s platform, rules and credentials committees at the last party meeting before the August convention to renominate President Joe Biden.
By Lynn Sweet
 