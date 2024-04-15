Sky select Gonzaga guard Brynna Maxwell with the 13th overall pick in the WNBA Draft

NEW YORK — The Sky's final pick of the night was the first pick of the second round and with it they selected Gonzaga guard Brynna Maxwell.

Maxwell transferred to Gonzaga after three years at Utah.

In her fifth season, she averaged 14.2 points and 2.9 rebounds for the Zags. Maxwell's addition sets up an even more competitive training camp in Chicago. The Sky currently have 11 players under contract, three are signed to training camp contracts.

This means that the Sky have two available spots to fill after signing their first-round picks, Kamilla Cardoso and Angel Reese. Those two remaining spots will be filled by one of their three training camp players or Maxwell.