When can you see Caitlin Clark play in Chicago?

Caitlin Clark's crusade from college phenom to WNBA rookie officially begins May 14 against the Connecticut Sun after the Iowa guard was selected by the Indiana Fever with the No. 1 overall pick Monday night.
In her first month Clark will go up against some of the league's best backcourts, including the New York Liberty's Courtney Vandersloot and Sabrina Ionescu, the Storm's Jewell Loyd and Skylar Diggins-Smith and the Aces' Chelsea Gray, Kelsey Plum and Jackie Young.
Fans interested in seeing her in Chicago will have to wait a month.
The Sky's first two meetings against the Fever are on June 1 and June 16 in Indianapolis. Clark will make her debut at Wintrust Arena on June 23 at 5 p.m. The lowest priced tickets on the Sky's website are $125. The highest are selling for $1,700.
Ticket prices are the same when the Fever comes back to town for the second and final time of the season on Aug. 30.
When Caitlin Clark plays the Sky in 2024
Saturday, June 1, 12 p.m. — Sky at Fever in Indianapolis
Sunday, June 16, 5 p.m. — Sky at Fever in Indianapolis
Sunday, June 23, 5 p.m. — Fever at Sky in Chicago
Friday, Aug. 30, 6:30 p.m. — Fever at Sky in Chicago
Chicago fans who cannot see Clark in person this season are in luck. The WNBA’s broadcast schedule was released last week, and the Fever lead the league in national televised or streamed games with 36. The Aces are second with 35 national games, and the Liberty are third with 31. The Sky, meanwhile, will have just 23 games broadcast nationally.
Last season the Fever had just 22 nationally broadcast games and finished the regular season 10th in the league — two spots out of playoff contention — with a 13-27 record.
With the Indiana Fever anticipating Clark as their No. 1 overall pick in the WNBA Draft, the team will have 36 of their 40 games featured on national broadcasts or by the league’s streaming partners, up from 22 last season.
Records come, records go. Clark is deserving of plaudits, but an explanation of the scoring record requires a deeper dive.
By Rick Telander
Iowa superstar’s three-point prowess provides us all with something to admire.
By Rick Telander
Monday’s highly anticipated matchup was a rematch of last year’s national championship game won by LSU.
Leading Iowa to a national championship is the only way the latest GOAT can end her college career.
By Scoop Jackson
Clark’s rookie season could result in record viewership, putting the league in its best position ever to negotiate a new rights deal. Its current one expires after the 2025 season.
By Jeff Agrest
Maravich’s record stood for more than 50 years before Clark wrote her name over it. Kelsey Plum, now a star in the WNBA, held the NCAA women’s scoring record for seven years before Clark passed it Feb. 6, also at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
Clark had an additional year of eligibility that the NCAA granted to all players who played during the COVID-19 pandemic in the 2020-21 season.
Caitlin Clark broke the NCAA women’s career scoring record, making a long 3-pointer in the first quarter for No. 4 Iowa against Michigan on Thursday night. Clark went into the game needing eight points to pass Kelsey Plum’s total of 3,527.
Clark is averaging 31.7 points per game this season for the Hawkeyes, which puts her about five games away from passing Kelsey Plum’s 3,527-point scoring record and 10 games away from LSU legend Pete Maravich’s 3,667-point record in the men’s game.
The UConn star might have the better all-around game.
By Rick Morrissey
The opinions tend to be strong on this matter.
This year’s draft class had the potential to be a total bust because several stars, including Clark, could have opted to return to college for a fifth season.