The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, April 15, 2024
Chicago Sky and WNBA Sports

When can you see Caitlin Clark play in Chicago?

Fans interested in seeing Clark and the Indiana Fever in Chicago will have to wait until June.

By  Annie Costabile
   
SHARE When can you see Caitlin Clark play in Chicago?
NCAA South Carolina Iowa Basketball

Iowa’s Caitlin Clark shoots during practice for the NCAA Women’s Final Four championship basketball game Saturday, April 6, 2024, in Cleveland.

Morry Gash/AP

Caitlin Clark's crusade from college phenom to WNBA rookie officially begins May 14 against the Connecticut Sun after the Iowa guard was selected by the Indiana Fever with the No. 1 overall pick Monday night.

Related

In her first month Clark will go up against some of the league's best backcourts, including the New York Liberty's Courtney Vandersloot and Sabrina Ionescu, the Storm's Jewell Loyd and Skylar Diggins-Smith and the Aces' Chelsea Gray, Kelsey Plum and Jackie Young.

Fans interested in seeing her in Chicago will have to wait a month.

The Sky's first two meetings against the Fever are on June 1 and June 16 in Indianapolis. Clark will make her debut at Wintrust Arena on June 23 at 5 p.m. The lowest priced tickets on the Sky's website are $125. The highest are selling for $1,700.

Ticket prices are the same when the Fever comes back to town for the second and final time of the season on Aug. 30.

When Caitlin Clark plays the Sky in 2024

Saturday, June 1, 12 p.m. — Sky at Fever in Indianapolis
Sunday, June 16, 5 p.m. — Sky at Fever in Indianapolis
Sunday, June 23, 5 p.m. — Fever at Sky in Chicago
Friday, Aug. 30, 6:30 p.m. — Fever at Sky in Chicago

Chicago fans who cannot see Clark in person this season are in luck. The WNBA’s broadcast schedule was released last week, and the Fever lead the league in national televised or streamed games with 36. The Aces are second with 35 national games, and the Liberty are third with 31. The Sky, meanwhile, will have just 23 games broadcast nationally.

Last season the Fever had just 22 nationally broadcast games and finished the regular season 10th in the league — two spots out of playoff contention — with a 13-27 record.

More Caitlin Clark
NCAA South Carolina Iowa Basketball
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Caitlin Clark’s impact on WNBA is already apparent
With the Indiana Fever anticipating Clark as their No. 1 overall pick in the WNBA Draft, the team will have 36 of their 40 games featured on national broadcasts or by the league’s streaming partners, up from 22 last season.
By Annie Costabile
 
Lynette Woodard and Caitlin Clark
College Sports
Caitlin Clark scored more than everyone, but context is needed
Records come, records go. Clark is deserving of plaudits, but an explanation of the scoring record requires a deeper dive.
By Rick Telander
 
NCAA LSU Iowa Basketball
College Sports
Caitlin Clark is the gif t that keeps on giving
Iowa superstar’s three-point prowess provides us all with something to admire.
By Rick Telander
 
LSU v Iowa
College Sports
Caitlin Clark scores 41 against defending champion LSU to lead Iowa back to Final Four
Monday’s highly anticipated matchup was a rematch of last year’s national championship game won by LSU.
By Associated Press
 
Iowa Minnesota Basketball
College Sports
The Caitlin Clark story can have only one acceptable finale
Leading Iowa to a national championship is the only way the latest GOAT can end her college career.
By Scoop Jackson
 
Ohio State v Iowa
Sports Media
Caitlin Clark — and her fans — will put WNBA in prime position for its next media deal
Clark’s rookie season could result in record viewership, putting the league in its best position ever to negotiate a new rights deal. Its current one expires after the 2025 season.
By Jeff Agrest
 
Ohio St Iowa Basketball
College Sports
Caitlin Clark adds to her legacy, passing LSU’s Pete Maravich for NCAA scoring record
Maravich’s record stood for more than 50 years before Clark wrote her name over it. Kelsey Plum, now a star in the WNBA, held the NCAA women’s scoring record for seven years before Clark passed it Feb. 6, also at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
By Annie Costabile
 
Iowa Minnesota Basketball
College Sports
Caitlin Clark ready to enjoy her final college season after entering the WNBA Draft
Clark had an additional year of eligibility that the NCAA granted to all players who played during the COVID-19 pandemic in the 2020-21 season.
By Associated Press
 
Michigan v Iowa
College Sports
Iowa’s Caitlin Clark breaks NCAA women’s career scoring record
Caitlin Clark broke the NCAA women’s career scoring record, making a long 3-pointer in the first quarter for No. 4 Iowa against Michigan on Thursday night. Clark went into the game needing eight points to pass Kelsey Plum’s total of 3,527.
By Associated Press
 
Indiana v Iowa
College Sports
The Caitlin Clark Show comes to Chicago
Clark is averaging 31.7 points per game this season for the Hawkeyes, which puts her about five games away from passing Kelsey Plum’s 3,527-point scoring record and 10 games away from LSU legend Pete Maravich’s 3,667-point record in the men’s game.
By Annie Costabile
 
Side-by-side photo of UConn's Paige Bueckers and Iowa's Caitlin Clark
College Sports
Is it safe to ask if Paige Bueckers, not Caitlin Clark, is the best player in women’s college basketball?
The UConn star might have the better all-around game.
By Rick Morrissey
 
Caitlin Clark celebrates during senior day ceremonies Sunday in Iowa City, Iowa.
Sports
Polling Place: Is Iowa’s Caitlin Clark the greatest women’s college basketball player ever?
The opinions tend to be strong on this matter.
By Steve Greenberg
 
NCAA UConn Iowa Basketball
Chicago Sky and WNBA
WNBA Mock Draft: Who will be selected after Caitlin Clark goes No. 1?
This year’s draft class had the potential to be a total bust because several stars, including Clark, could have opted to return to college for a fifth season.
By Annie Costabile
 

Next Up In Chicago Sky
Sky select Angel Reese with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA draft
Sky select Kamilla Cardoso with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft
Fever select Caitlin Clark with the No. 1 overall pick
What the WNBA’s future stars wore for the 2024 draft in New York City
Caitlin Clark gets last laugh vs. Michael Che on ‘Saturday Night Live’
Sky GM Jeff Pagliocca continues stretch of bold moves on the eve of his first WNBA Draft
The Latest
Chicago Inspector General Deborah Witzburg speaks at a City Club of Chicago luncheon at Maggiano’s Banquets last November.
City Hall
Chicago’s watchdog moves to fire police supervisor who lied about sex assault probe of fellow cop
Details of the case were included in a quarterly report, published by Inspector General Deborah Witzburg’s office, which details serious misconduct investigations involving city workers, one of several that found evidence of apparent police coverups.
By Tom Schuba
 
2024 WNBA Draft
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Fever select Caitlin Clark with the No. 1 overall pick
The Indiana Fever’s season opener is May 14 on the road against the Connecticut Sun.
By Annie Costabile
 
DNC-011924-13.jpg
Columnists
Democratic Party leaders meet in Chicago this week for pre-convention talks
In Chicago, the Democratic National Committee leaders will pick the members of the party’s platform, rules and credentials committees at the last party meeting before the August convention to renominate President Joe Biden.
By Lynn Sweet
 
Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle (left) attends a news conference last year to endorse then mayoral candidate Brandon Johnson outside City Hall in the Loop.
City Hall
Preckwinkle bends ears, twists arms to help Johnson deliver $70 million in migrant funding
Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle was among those calling recalcitrant City Council members, urging them to support the migrant funding the mayor promised months ago. After the last-minute lobbying by Preckwinkle and others, it passed 20-8, with full Council approval possible Wednesday.
By Fran Spielman
 
Police stand in front of a highly damaged white sedan, with its front bumper laying on the ground.
News
Chicago cop sued by family of woman fatally struck outside House of Blues
A lawsuit filed Friday in Cook County court accuses Officer Tangie O. Brown of driving while intoxicated when she fatally struck Maria Schwab on Dec. 7. Brown’s blood-alcohol level was 0.093% when she was tested two hours after the incident.
By David Struett
 