When can you see Caitlin Clark play in Chicago?

Caitlin Clark's crusade from college phenom to WNBA rookie officially begins May 14 against the Connecticut Sun after the Iowa guard was selected by the Indiana Fever with the No. 1 overall pick Monday night.

In her first month Clark will go up against some of the league's best backcourts, including the New York Liberty's Courtney Vandersloot and Sabrina Ionescu, the Storm's Jewell Loyd and Skylar Diggins-Smith and the Aces' Chelsea Gray, Kelsey Plum and Jackie Young.

Fans interested in seeing her in Chicago will have to wait a month.

The Sky's first two meetings against the Fever are on June 1 and June 16 in Indianapolis. Clark will make her debut at Wintrust Arena on June 23 at 5 p.m. The lowest priced tickets on the Sky's website are $125. The highest are selling for $1,700.

Ticket prices are the same when the Fever comes back to town for the second and final time of the season on Aug. 30.

When Caitlin Clark plays the Sky in 2024

Saturday, June 1, 12 p.m. — Sky at Fever in Indianapolis

Sunday, June 16, 5 p.m. — Sky at Fever in Indianapolis

Sunday, June 23, 5 p.m. — Fever at Sky in Chicago

Friday, Aug. 30, 6:30 p.m. — Fever at Sky in Chicago

Chicago fans who cannot see Clark in person this season are in luck. The WNBA’s broadcast schedule was released last week, and the Fever lead the league in national televised or streamed games with 36. The Aces are second with 35 national games, and the Liberty are third with 31. The Sky, meanwhile, will have just 23 games broadcast nationally.

Last season the Fever had just 22 nationally broadcast games and finished the regular season 10th in the league — two spots out of playoff contention — with a 13-27 record.