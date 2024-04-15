Fever select Caitlin Clark with the No. 1 overall pick

NEW YORK — There was no surprise with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA draft.

Caitlin Clark was, of course, the name called by the Indiana Fever Monday night at the Brooklyn Academy of Music just as everyone predicted and expected.

The moment Caitlin Clark was selected with the No. 1 overall pick by the Indiana Fever.

In her four seasons at Iowa, Clark broke 45 total records between Big Ten play, the NCAA overall and Tournament play. Clark averaged 31.6 points, 8.9 assists and 7.4 rebounds her senior year and led the Hawkeyes to their second straight NCAA Title game. Most notable was the history Clark made night after night, whether on the court or with the record-breaking number of fans who showed up to see her play.

On Feb. 16, Clark passed Aces guard Kelsey Plum (3,527) to move into first place on the NCAA women's DI scoring list with her 3,528th career point. Less than two weeks later, she passed Lynette Woodard (3,649) for the major-college women's basketball scoring record with her 3,650th career point. She passed Pete Maravich (3,667) to set a new NCAA all-time scoring record on March 3.

She finished her college career with 3,951 points scored in 139 games over four years.

Questions surround how Clark will translate at the professional level.

Will she be encouraged by Fever coach Christie Sides to shoot logo threes?

Will she even be able to get them off against WNBA-caliber defenders?

Will her star power translate to the professional level?

The first two questions can only be answered in time. The last one, however, is a resounding yes and it's already been proven.

The WNBA released it's national broadcast schedule and the Fever earned the most national broadcasts over the Aces and the New York Liberty despite finishing 10th in league standings last year. Tickets for Fever games at venues across the country are being sold at a higher price. The Aces opted to move their July 2 game against Clark and the Fever to T-Mobile Arena, which can accommodate nearly 20,000 fans. The Mercury have been marketing their July 30 game against the Fever as "The GOAT vs. The Rook" since last week.

This moment has become a movement.

The graphic is a photo of Diana Taurasi and Clark's silhouette.

Monday night marked Clark's official start back at zero in the record books. When the WNBA season tips off on May 14 — the Fever open the season against the Connecticut Sun at 7 p.m. — the entire league is going to be chopping at the bit to give Clark a proper welcome to the league moment.