The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, April 15, 2024
Chicago Sky and WNBA Sports

Fever select Caitlin Clark with the No. 1 overall pick

The Indiana Fever’s season opener is May 14 on the road against the Connecticut Sun.

By  Annie Costabile
   
SHARE Fever select Caitlin Clark with the No. 1 overall pick
Caitlin Clark, wearing a white skirt and blazer, holds up an Indiana Fever jersey standing next to the WNBA draft commissioner.

Caitlin Clark arrives prior to the 2024 WNBA Draft at Brooklyn Academy of Music on April 15, 2024 in New York City.

Sarah Stier, Getty

NEW YORK — There was no surprise with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA draft.

Caitlin Clark was, of course, the name called by the Indiana Fever Monday night at the Brooklyn Academy of Music just as everyone predicted and expected.

In her four seasons at Iowa, Clark broke 45 total records between Big Ten play, the NCAA overall and Tournament play. Clark averaged 31.6 points, 8.9 assists and 7.4 rebounds her senior year and led the Hawkeyes to their second straight NCAA Title game. Most notable was the history Clark made night after night, whether on the court or with the record-breaking number of fans who showed up to see her play.

Related

On Feb. 16, Clark passed Aces guard Kelsey Plum (3,527) to move into first place on the NCAA women's DI scoring list with her 3,528th career point. Less than two weeks later, she passed Lynette Woodard (3,649) for the major-college women's basketball scoring record with her 3,650th career point. She passed Pete Maravich (3,667) to set a new NCAA all-time scoring record on March 3.

She finished her college career with 3,951 points scored in 139 games over four years.

Questions surround how Clark will translate at the professional level.

Will she be encouraged by Fever coach Christie Sides to shoot logo threes?

Will she even be able to get them off against WNBA-caliber defenders?

Will her star power translate to the professional level?

The first two questions can only be answered in time. The last one, however, is a resounding yes and it's already been proven.

The WNBA released it's national broadcast schedule and the Fever earned the most national broadcasts over the Aces and the New York Liberty despite finishing 10th in league standings last year. Tickets for Fever games at venues across the country are being sold at a higher price. The Aces opted to move their July 2 game against Clark and the Fever to T-Mobile Arena, which can accommodate nearly 20,000 fans. The Mercury have been marketing their July 30 game against the Fever as "The GOAT vs. The Rook" since last week.

The graphic is a photo of Diana Taurasi and Clark's silhouette.

Monday night marked Clark's official start back at zero in the record books. When the WNBA season tips off on May 14 — the Fever open the season against the Connecticut Sun at 7 p.m. — the entire league is going to be chopping at the bit to give Clark a proper welcome to the league moment.

More Caitlin Clark
NCAA South Carolina Iowa Basketball
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Caitlin Clark’s impact on WNBA is already apparent
With the Indiana Fever anticipating Clark as their No. 1 overall pick in the WNBA Draft, the team will have 36 of their 40 games featured on national broadcasts or by the league’s streaming partners, up from 22 last season.
By Annie Costabile
 
Lynette Woodard and Caitlin Clark
College Sports
Caitlin Clark scored more than everyone, but context is needed
Records come, records go. Clark is deserving of plaudits, but an explanation of the scoring record requires a deeper dive.
By Rick Telander
 
NCAA LSU Iowa Basketball
College Sports
Caitlin Clark is the gif t that keeps on giving
Iowa superstar’s three-point prowess provides us all with something to admire.
By Rick Telander
 
LSU v Iowa
College Sports
Caitlin Clark scores 41 against defending champion LSU to lead Iowa back to Final Four
Monday’s highly anticipated matchup was a rematch of last year’s national championship game won by LSU.
By Associated Press
 
Iowa Minnesota Basketball
College Sports
The Caitlin Clark story can have only one acceptable finale
Leading Iowa to a national championship is the only way the latest GOAT can end her college career.
By Scoop Jackson
 
Ohio State v Iowa
Sports Media
Caitlin Clark — and her fans — will put WNBA in prime position for its next media deal
Clark’s rookie season could result in record viewership, putting the league in its best position ever to negotiate a new rights deal. Its current one expires after the 2025 season.
By Jeff Agrest
 
Ohio St Iowa Basketball
College Sports
Caitlin Clark adds to her legacy, passing LSU’s Pete Maravich for NCAA scoring record
Maravich’s record stood for more than 50 years before Clark wrote her name over it. Kelsey Plum, now a star in the WNBA, held the NCAA women’s scoring record for seven years before Clark passed it Feb. 6, also at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
By Annie Costabile
 
Iowa Minnesota Basketball
College Sports
Caitlin Clark ready to enjoy her final college season after entering the WNBA Draft
Clark had an additional year of eligibility that the NCAA granted to all players who played during the COVID-19 pandemic in the 2020-21 season.
By Associated Press
 
Michigan v Iowa
College Sports
Iowa’s Caitlin Clark breaks NCAA women’s career scoring record
Caitlin Clark broke the NCAA women’s career scoring record, making a long 3-pointer in the first quarter for No. 4 Iowa against Michigan on Thursday night. Clark went into the game needing eight points to pass Kelsey Plum’s total of 3,527.
By Associated Press
 
Indiana v Iowa
College Sports
The Caitlin Clark Show comes to Chicago
Clark is averaging 31.7 points per game this season for the Hawkeyes, which puts her about five games away from passing Kelsey Plum’s 3,527-point scoring record and 10 games away from LSU legend Pete Maravich’s 3,667-point record in the men’s game.
By Annie Costabile
 
Side-by-side photo of UConn's Paige Bueckers and Iowa's Caitlin Clark
College Sports
Is it safe to ask if Paige Bueckers, not Caitlin Clark, is the best player in women’s college basketball?
The UConn star might have the better all-around game.
By Rick Morrissey
 
Caitlin Clark celebrates during senior day ceremonies Sunday in Iowa City, Iowa.
Sports
Polling Place: Is Iowa’s Caitlin Clark the greatest women’s college basketball player ever?
The opinions tend to be strong on this matter.
By Steve Greenberg
 
NCAA UConn Iowa Basketball
Chicago Sky and WNBA
WNBA Mock Draft: Who will be selected after Caitlin Clark goes No. 1?
This year’s draft class had the potential to be a total bust because several stars, including Clark, could have opted to return to college for a fifth season.
By Annie Costabile
 

Next Up In Chicago Sky
Sky select Angel Reese with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA draft
Sky select Kamilla Cardoso with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft
When can you see Caitlin Clark play in Chicago?
What the WNBA’s future stars wore for the 2024 draft in New York City
Caitlin Clark gets last laugh vs. Michael Che on ‘Saturday Night Live’
Sky GM Jeff Pagliocca continues stretch of bold moves on the eve of his first WNBA Draft
The Latest
Chicago Inspector General Deborah Witzburg speaks at a City Club of Chicago luncheon at Maggiano’s Banquets last November.
City Hall
Chicago’s watchdog moves to fire police supervisor who lied about sex assault probe of fellow cop
Details of the case were included in a quarterly report, published by Inspector General Deborah Witzburg’s office, which details serious misconduct investigations involving city workers, one of several that found evidence of apparent police coverups.
By Tom Schuba
 
NCAA South Carolina Iowa Basketball
Chicago Sky and WNBA
When can you see Caitlin Clark play in Chicago?
Fans interested in seeing Clark and the Indiana Fever in Chicago will have to wait until June.
By Annie Costabile
 
DNC-011924-13.jpg
Columnists
Democratic Party leaders meet in Chicago this week for pre-convention talks
In Chicago, the Democratic National Committee leaders will pick the members of the party’s platform, rules and credentials committees at the last party meeting before the August convention to renominate President Joe Biden.
By Lynn Sweet
 
Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle (left) attends a news conference last year to endorse then mayoral candidate Brandon Johnson outside City Hall in the Loop.
City Hall
Preckwinkle bends ears, twists arms to help Johnson deliver $70 million in migrant funding
Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle was among those calling recalcitrant City Council members, urging them to support the migrant funding the mayor promised months ago. After the last-minute lobbying by Preckwinkle and others, it passed 20-8, with full Council approval possible Wednesday.
By Fran Spielman
 
Police stand in front of a highly damaged white sedan, with its front bumper laying on the ground.
News
Chicago cop sued by family of woman fatally struck outside House of Blues
A lawsuit filed Friday in Cook County court accuses Officer Tangie O. Brown of driving while intoxicated when she fatally struck Maria Schwab on Dec. 7. Brown’s blood-alcohol level was 0.093% when she was tested two hours after the incident.
By David Struett
 