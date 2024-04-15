The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sky select Kamilla Cardoso with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft

Monday night was the third time in franchise history that the Sky selected third overall in the WNBA Draft.

By  Annie Costabile
   
Kamilla Cardoso of the South Carolina Gamecocks low-fives another player

Kamilla Cardoso of the South Carolina Gamecocks has become a part of franchise history for the Chicago Sky.

Adam Hunger/AP Photos

NEW YORK — The Sky have selected the No. 3 overall pick four times in franchise history.

Their first was Arminitie Herrington in 2007. Next came Kristi Toliver in 2009. The Sky's third-ever No. 3 overall pick was the franchise's most impactful, Courtney Vandersloot. In 2018, they drafted Diamond DeShields, who is still playing for the team today.

Monday night was their fifth, when the Sky selected Kamilla Cardoso with the third pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft.

Cardoso played her last three collegiate seasons at South Carolina after transferring from Syracuse. In her senior season, Cardoso averaged 14.4 points and 9.7 rebounds, helping the Gamecocks complete a perfect 38-0 season that ended with an NCAA championship.

In the NCAA title game, Cardoso finished with 15 points and 17 rebounds.

