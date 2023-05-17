Oscar Mayer Wienermobile gets new name: Frankmobile

Oscar Mayer’s famous Wienermobile has been renamed after almost a century of driving across the country’s roadways.

With a new recipe for its hotdogs, the Chicago-based company has changed the 27-foot long hotdog shaped vehicle’s name to the Frankmobile.

“‘Frankmobile’ pays homage to the brand’s 100% Beef Franks as it debuts a tasty new recipe with a more balanced flavor profile and iconic beefy taste that is more flavorful than ever,” the company said in its announcement Wednesday.

Oscar Mayer’s six Frankmobiles also got a slight exterior makeover. New decals along the side of the vehicle now read in all capital letters, “The all beef beef Frank Frankmobile.”

The job title for Frankmobile drivers — a one-year gig that involves traveling around 20,000 miles to 200 events — also was renamed from Hotdoggers to Frankfurters.

Continuing its fun with the new name, the company said it’s offering coupons for a free pack of hotdogs to anyone with an iteration of the name Frank.

The Frankmobile’s next stops in the Chicago area are May 25 in New Lenox, then May 28 and 29 in Schaumburg.

