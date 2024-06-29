The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, June 29, 2024
Luis Robert Jr.'s ‘ability to change a game’ was on display as White Sox rout Rockies

“When Robert’s Robert, it affects everybody around him, let alone him doing damage and putting us on the board,” manager Pedro Grifol said.

By  Kyle Williams
   
Luis Robert Jr. celebrates his 470-foot home run off Rockies starter Cal Quantrill behind catcher Jacob Stallings in the sixth inning Saturday.

Charles Rex Arbogast/AP

White Sox center fielder Luis Robert Jr. changed the game Saturday with one swing in the sixth inning, crushing a first-pitch curveball near the bottom of the zone for a 470-foot, game-tying home run to left-center field.

After Robert, first baseman Andrew Vaughn was hit by pitch, shortstop Paul DeJong hit at a sinker in the middle of the zone for a two-run homer to give the Sox the lead for good in an 11-3 win over the Rockies that extended their winning streak to three.

After battling and forcing long at-bats, the Sox finally got to right-hander Cal Quantrill, who allowed five earned runs in 5⅓ innings. The Sox stayed on the attack and scored six runs off Rockies relievers.

“Offense was great,” Sox starter Jonathan Cannon said. “Just a terrific job.”

Robert’s performance showcased his raw talent. He has the athleticism, power and defensive aptitude to carry a team.

“When Robert’s Robert, it affects everybody around him, let alone him doing damage and putting us on the board,” manager Pedro Grifol said.

Robert has 17 hits and seven home runs since returning from a right hip flexor strain June 4. He also has slashed .203/.292/.481.

But in high-leverage situations, Robert raises his game, slashing .300/.417/.800 entering Saturday. He’s the Sox’ best position player because of his proficiency at the plate and in the field.

His biggest challenge is staying on the field. But when he has it going like he did Saturday, he can be a difference-maker.

“He changes the game late, and that’s the mark of a superstar,” Grifol said.

The Sox clinched their first series win since May 14-15 against the Nationals behind an offense that delivered 12 hits and four homers — third baseman Lenyn Sosa, Robert, DeJong and catcher Korey Lee.

Cannon struggled early because he was leaving pitches up in the zone. The hard contact led to fly balls that required his outfielders to make plays. Robert, in particular, had an impressive diving grab of a line drive by third baseman Ryan McMahon in the second inning. Robert sprinted to his right before completing the sliding catch.

“Thank God I always have the ability to play good defense,” Robert said through an interpreter. “That’s something that is always there in my game. Even when my offense is not there, I always can rely on my defense. I take pride in that.”

The lineout had an expected batting average of .490.

“When that ball was hit, for sure, in my mind, that was a sure double,” Grifol said. “I know he slid, but he caught it easy. The jumps and just what he does out there, and what he does out there is he pushes the other two guys [outfielders] to the corner, so we’re able to cover more down the line.”

Robert’s clutch play is a reminder of how high his ceiling is. He said he hopes the Sox can start to build on these performances, and that starts with him being dialed in consistently.

“When the game is on the line and you’re facing their best in the back end of the pen, he performs,” Grifol said.

