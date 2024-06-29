The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, June 29, 2024
Cubs Sports MLB

Cubs' Justin Steele puts a fitting capper on his June — yet another terrific start, still zero 'Ws'

After a hard-luck no-decision Saturday in the Cubs’ 5-3 win against the Brewers, Steele has a dirty dozen starts this season — six of them in a sparkling June — without a victory on his record.

By  Steve Greenberg
   
SHARE Cubs' Justin Steele puts a fitting capper on his June — yet another terrific start, still zero 'Ws'
Justin Steele

The Cubs’ Justin Steele talks with teammates on the mound during the third inning of a 5-3 win against the Brewers.

Aaron Gash/AP Photos

MILWAUKEE — Any year now, Cubs lefty Justin Steele will be credited with one of those elusive distinctions known in baseball circles as a pitching victory.

OK, so it might not happen this year. But it almost has to happen eventually — later rather than sooner, because we’re so far beyond “sooner” here, it isn’t even funny.

After six innings and a hard-luck no-decision Saturday in the Cubs’ 5-3 win against the Brewers at American Family Field, Steele, who was a first-time All-Star in 2023, has a dirty dozen starts this season — six of them in a sparkling June — without a single win on his record.

His ERA for the month was 2.03 and would have been lower but for some terrible Cubs defense in the third inning, when the Brewers scored twice to tie the game 2-2. But on a team that doesn’t have any veterans putting up standout numbers, let alone career years, Steele’s ERA or any amount of bad luck he’s been confronted with really doesn’t mean squat.

As Steele tore through the first two innings in a total 14 pitches, though, it looked, felt and smelled like his day to break through. Oh, well.

A bullpen that has taken more than its share of abuse this season came through with three shutdown innings. Luke Little and Porter Hodge are still auditioning for regular roles in leverage situations, but they were dialed in Saturday and have made meaningful impressions on manager Craig Counsell.

“I think they’re definitely part of it, for sure, no question about it,” Counsell said.

Hector Neris got the save, the 100th of his career. That’s a pretty nice-looking number compared with Steele’s 2024 win total of zero.

“That’s what it took to win a ballgame today,” Steele said. “It’s just what matters at this point. We’ve just got to win ballgames.”

Mr. Midsummer

Somebody has to represent the Cubs in this year’s All-Star Game in Arlington, Texas, and pretty much the only player with a shot at it is — barring the unforeseeable — rookie starting pitcher Shota Imanaga.

The lefty is 7-2 with a 3.07 ERA — legit numbers, to be sure — but his ERA has climbed from 1.89 over the last two of his 15 starts.

“[The All-Star Game] sort of has been the goal,” he said via an interpreter. “However, looking back at my last couple of outings, I feel like I’m not quite there yet. I’m not pitching to that standard. So I think my goal moving forward to the next couple games is to keep pitching well and, hopefully, it will happen.”

This and that

When Christopher Morel was caught stealing Saturday, it kept the Cubs at 36 stolen bases for June — still their most in a month since the 1990 team swiped 37 in August. Sunday brings one last shot.

In injury news, reliever Mark Leiter Jr. (right forearm strain) resumed his throwing program Saturday after chucking the ball around for the first time a day earlier. He’s on the injured list until at least July 9. Ben Brown (strained neck) threw a bullpen session and Caleb Killian (shoulder) a 36-pitch simulated game.

• Saturday was the 10th anniversary of the longest game, by time — 6 hours, 27 minutes — in Cubs history. You remember that 4-3 win against the Rockies at Wrigley Field, don’t you? Doesn’t Cubs backup catcher John Baker getting the “W” as a pitcher ring a bell? Of course it does.

Next Up In Chicago Cubs
Cubs deserve no pity party from Chicago for bringing losing back upon themselves
Cubs, Counsell are back in Milwaukee with a much bleaker outlook than they had a month ago
Cubs or White Sox? Here's how you voted on which team has underachieved more in 2024
Cubs hope they’re finally at start of a hot streak, but their problems don’t appear solved
Javier Assad becomes latest pitcher to go on IL; Cubs sign reliever Vinny Nittoli
Cubs stumble to halfway point seven games below .500 after another one-run loss to Giants
The Latest
MARCH-062424-23.JPG
Crime
Teen charged with murder in death of retired Chicago cop yelled 'freeze,' grabbed him before firing: prosecutors
Marquan Jones, 17, was ordered held in custody while awaiting trial in the slaying of Larry Neuman in West Garfield Park. Another teen, Lazarious Watt, was arrested last week, charged and is also being held pending trial.
By Mary Norkol
 
Larry Neuman funeral.jpg
News
Hundreds pay final respects to Larry Neuman, retired police officer and pastor slain in West Garfield Park
While grief was certainly present, the service was largely a celebration of the 73-year-old’s legacy in multiple law enforcement agencies, including being one of the first Black members of the CPD bomb squad and one of the longest-serving members of the team.
By Violet Miller
 
AJ Spellacy
Blackhawks
Analyzing the Blackhawks' five Saturday draft picks: Speed remains a common theme
The Hawks completed their 2024 draft class on Saturday by picking four forwards (John Mustard, AJ Spellacy, Jack Pridham and Joel Svensson) and one defenseman (Ty Henry). Here are scouting reports on all five of them.
By Ben Pope
 
crime-scene-tape.jpg
Crime
Man fatally stabbed in Englewood
The man was walking in the 6300 block of South Stewart Avenue when a group approached and someone stabbed him, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Chicago Cubs v San Francisco Giants
Cubs
Cubs deserve no pity party from Chicago for bringing losing back upon themselves
One has to seriously work hard to find compassion for the Cubs becoming one of the more (most?) disappointing teams of the season so far.
By Scoop Jackson
 