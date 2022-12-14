‘Banshees of Inisherin’ named best picture in Chicago Film Critics awards

The Irish-set eccentricity “The Banshees of Inisherin” is the best film of 2022, according to a vote by Chicago movie reviewers.

The Chicago Film Critics Association announced its award winners Wednesday night, also honoring Martin McDonagh’s film with the best actor award for star Colin Farrell, best supporting actress for Kerry Condon and the best original screenplay award to McDonagh.

But winning even more awards is an even odder movie, “Everything Everywhere All at Once.” Its duo of masterminds known as The Daniels won the best director award, with awards also going to supporting actor Ke Huy Quan and the teams doing art direction/production design, costume design, editing and visual effects.

Cate Blanchett won best actress honors for playing an imperious music conductor in “TÁR,” and the promising performer prize went to Austin Butler, who played the title role in “Elvis.”

Winners in other categories ...

