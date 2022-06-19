The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, June 19, 2022
‘Crash’ director Paul Haggis reportedly arrested in sexual assault case

Italian media reports a woman there alleged she was forced to have “non-consensual” sexual relations over two days.

By  Associated Press
   
Italy_Haggis_Detained.jpg

Paul Haggis attends the New York Film Festival in 2017.

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

ROME — Film director Paul Haggis was detained on Sunday for investigation of allegations that he sexually assaulted a woman in southern Italy, Italian news media said, quoting local prosecutors.

The Canadian-born, Oscar-winning Haggis, 69, has been in Italy for a film festival that begins on Tuesday in Ostuni, a tourist town in Puglia, the region that forms the “heel” of the Italian peninsula.

The news agency LaPresse and several other Italian media carried a written statement from prosecutors in the nearby city of Brindisi that they were investigating allegations a “young foreign woman” was forced to have “non-consensual” sexual relations over two days.

Prosecutors Antonio Negro and Livia Orlando, who are conducting the investigation, said in the statement that the woman was “forced to seek medical care” following the sexual relations. After a couple of days “of non-consensual relations, the woman was accompanied by the man” to Brindisi airport on Sunday and “was left there at dawn despite [her] precarious physical and psychological conditions.”

The Brindisi prosecutors’ office was closed on Sunday. Haggis’s attorney didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The prosecutors said airport staff and police noticed her “obvious confused state” and “after lending initial treatment, took her to Brindisi’s police headquarters, where officers accompanied her to a local hospital for examination.

Police at headquarters’ operations room said they weren’t authorized to give out information about the case, including whether Haggis was being held at the police station or at a hotel or other lodging.

Prosecutors also were quoted as saying that the woman “formalized her complaint and cited circumstances which were subsequently looked into for confirmation by investigators.” They didn’t cite her nationality or age.

Haggis is a director, producer and screenwriter. He won an Oscar in 2006 for best original screenplay for “Crash.”

Other film writing credits include the Oscar-winning “Million Dollar Baby” (2004), “Flags of Our Fathers” (2006) and the James Bond films “Casino Royale” (2006) and “Quantum of Solace.” His extensive TV work includes co-creating the hit CBS series “Walker, Texas Ranger.”

