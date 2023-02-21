The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, February 21, 2023
Movies and TV Entertainment and Culture Englewood

‘South Side’ canceled by HBO Max

Streaming service calls the Chicago-made series ‘wholly unique, ambitious, and fearless’ but won’t proceed with Season 4.

By  Darel Jevens
   
Chandra Russell (foreground) plays Sgt. Turner on “South Side,” co-starring Sultan Salahuddin (left) and Kareme “K” Young.

Sultan Salahuddin (from left), Chandra Russell and Kareme “K” Young starred on “South Side.”

Comedy Central

It was born on the South Side, and now it dies on the South Side.

The locally made HBO Max comedy series “South Side,” which chronicled the doings of a vast universe of characters in Chicago neighborhoods, has been canceled, the Hollywood trades report.

“While HBO Max will not be moving forward with a fourth season of ‘South Side,’ ” a spokesperson for the streamer said in a statement, “we are so proud of the rich world [created on the show].”

The center of the “South Side” universe was an Englewood rent-to-own furniture store, where friends Simon (Sultan Salahuddin) and Kareme (Kareme Young) looked for ways to boost their income and get out of their dead-end jobs.

“For three seasons, this beloved series balanced cutting, hyperlocal social commentary about life on the South Side of Chicago with silly, sometimes zany humor,” the spokesperson added. “The result was a wholly unique, ambitious, and fearless comedy that could speak to everyone living the American dream.”

“South Side” premiered in 2019 on Comedy Central, moving to HBO Max for its second season in 2021.

The series’ creators also appeared in the cast: Salahuddin, his brother Bashir Salahuddin as uptight cop Officer Goodnight, and Diallo Riddle as lawyer-turned-alderperson Allen Gayle.

