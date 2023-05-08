The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, May 8, 2023
‘The Bear’ Season 2 set for June 22 premiere

The hugely popular FX series is set in Chicago.

By  Miriam Di Nunzio
   
Jeremy Allen White is shown in a scene from “The Bear.” White stars as Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto, a five-star chef running a Chicago dive sandwich shop that he inherited from his older brother.

AP

It’s official: Season 2 of the wildly popular FX series “The Bear” will premiere on June 22, it was revealed Monday via the series’ social media.

The series follows the exploits of Chicago beef stand owner and classically trained chef Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto, played by Golden Globe winner Jeremy Allen White, who reluctantly returns to the Windy City to run the run-down, family-owned business he inherited following the suicide of his older brother.

Season 2 will pick up the pieces following the first season’s tumultuous ending as the beef stand closed up shop. But a new beginning — and restaurant — was prophesied by Carmy’s handwritten note to the staff (and series viewers): “The Bear is Coming.” The sandwich shop’s eclectic staff is portrayed by Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Ayo Edebiri, Lionel Boyce, Liza Colón-Zayas and Abby Elliott. White earlier this year took home the Golden Globe for best actor in a musical or comedy TV series.

In April, it was revealed that Bob Odenkirk would be joining the cast for Season 2. The Second City alum arrives fresh from his run on “Breaking Bad” and “Better Call Saul,” and his most recent work on the AMC series “Lucky Hank,” where he plays a cynical professor undergoing a midlife crisis.

You can catch up with Season 1 of “The Bear,” which is now streaming on Hulu.

