Thursday, June 1, 2023
Kim Cattrall to reprise Samantha role for ‘And Just Like That’ cameo

In a 2019 Mail Online interview, she vowed to “never” appear in another “SATC” movie, squashing any hopes of her return to the franchise.

By  Charles Trepany | USA Today
   
Kim Cattrall attends the “About My Father” premiere at the SVA Theater on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, in New York. The actress will make a cameo appearance on this season of the HBO series “And Just Like That.”&nbsp;

Kim Cattrall attends the “About My Father” premiere at the SVA Theater on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, in New York. The actress will make a cameo appearance on this season of the Max series “And Just Like That.”

AP Photos

Surprise, “Sex and the City” fans! Kim Cattrall will reprise her role of Samantha Jones for “And Just Like That...” after all.

Max confirmed Wednesday that Cattrall’s Samantha will appear at some point on the upcoming Season 2 of the streamer’s spinoff of the hit sitcom. No further details were provided. The New York Post was the first to report the news.

Cattrall played Samantha in the series and the two “Sex and the City” movies in 2008 and 2010. But in a 2019 Mail Online interview, she vowed to “never” appear in another “SATC” movie, squashing any hopes of her return to the franchise.

“Never. It’s a no from me,” the actress said at the time, implying her decision was rooted in a feud with former co-star Sarah Jessica Parker, who plays Carrie Bradshaw. “You learn lessons in life and my lesson is to do work with good people and try and make it fun.”

Cattrall was not included in Season 1 of the “SATC” revival, which detailed Cattrall’s now London-based character Samantha having a falling out with Parker’s Carrie, the revival explained in the premiere. Samantha and Carrie had a strained relationship but kept in touch via text messages and in the finale made plans to grab coffee when Parker’s character was in Paris.

Cattrall told Variety in an interview published in May 2022 that she “was never asked to be part of the reboot.”

She added: “I made my feelings clear after the possible third movie, so I found out about it like everyone else did — on social media.”

In June 2022, Parker said on The Hollywood Reporter’s “Awards Chatter” podcast that Cattrall was not asked due to her comments about the teased third “SATC” movie.

Cattrall was rumored to have high contractual demands with Warner Bros. in 2017, which is when Parker believes their relationship “fell apart.” “They didn’t feel comfortable meeting where she wanted to meet, and so we didn’t do the movie because we didn’t want to do it without Kim,” Parker said.

“We did not ask her to be part of this (‘And Just Like That…’) because she made it clear that that wasn’t something she wanted to pursue, and it no longer felt comfortable for us,” the actress and shoe designer said. “That’s not ‘slamming’ her, it’s just learning. You’ve got to listen to somebody, and if they’re publicly talking about something and it doesn’t suggest it’s some place they want to be, or a person they want to play, or an environment in which they want to be, you get to an age where you’re like, ‘Well, we hear that.’”

Read more at usatoday.com

