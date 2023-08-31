Season 2 of ‘Power Book IV: Force’ answers questions about Tommy’s ascent in Chicago drug trade

The fourth series is TV’s “Power” universe was intended to explore the life of Tommy Egan (Joseph Sikora) after he left New York behind and settled in on the West Coast.

Viewers of “Power Book IV: Force,” which begins its second season Friday on the Starz cable channel and streaming platforms, were supposed to see Tommy attempt to build his own drug empire in Los Angeles. Instead, life happens, as always, and Tommy needed to take a detour and now navigates the criminal underworld in a new setting: Chicago.

Who is Tommy Egan?

Actor Joseph Sikora, who grew up in Norwood Park and Jefferson Park on the North Side, plays one of the most iconic characters in Starz’s “Power” universe, Tommy Egan.

Tommy and James St. Patrick (Omari Hardwick), aka Ghost, were the quintessential drug kingpins of New York who over six seasons of the original “Power” series took viewers on the highs and lows of their relationship. Things got rocky at times in the first few seasons, and ultimately took a turn for the worst. The last few seasons were brutal. They became enemies before coming back to the place it all started — sort of.

The duo started the journey as childhood friends who were tight and loved each other unconditionally, then power got the best of both. In the end, they ended back where they started, as brothers.

But, it was too late. Ghost, who burned many bridges within his family and among friends, was killed by his son, Tariq St. Patrick (Michael Rainey Jr.). Tariq affectionately called Tommy “Uncle Tommy.”

A heartbroken Tommy packed up, got in his beloved blue Mustang and headed to California while listening to Warren G’s “Regulate.”

Sikora told the Sun-Times in January 2020 that “Power” was the ending of a “tragic love story between two brothers.”

Why is Tommy in Chicago?

“Power Book IV: Force” (which is filmed in Chicago) started with Tommy unexpectedly planting roots here. On his way to California he needed to make a stop to check on his grandmother in Chicago. He got the shock of a lifetime when he discovered he had an older brother, JP (Anthony Fleming III), and a nephew, D-Mac (Lucien Cambric). He then caught the attention of the Flynns, a family of high-profile Irish drug lords.

In true Tommy fashion, he refused to be told what to do. Instead of heading to the West Coast, he decided to stay in Chicago, out of spite, and set his sights on becoming the top drug dealer in the city. He wanted it all.

Along the way, he crossed paths with someone from his past in New York, also a character on “Power,” Liliana (Audrey Esparza). The enemies-turned-friends vowed to have each other’s backs and take the city by storm. Liliana became his ride-or-die and confidante, like Ghost in “Power.” Her death, possibly by the hands of someone associated with the Flynn family, rocked Tommy to his core. He’s out for blood and won’t stop until he gets it.

In his quest to rule the drug game, Tommy clashed with a co-founder of Chicago Brothers Incorporated (CBI), another crime crew, while making one of them his ally. That dynamic fractured the relationship within the CBI family.

On top of that, he feels responsible for his nephew getting shot. He doesn’t want his hard-headed nephew part of the game.

As drug deals were made and bodies dropped, law enforcement continuously noticed the infamous blue Mustang and Tommy’s face around most of the time. His presence was intriguing and they needed to know about the new kid on the block.

What’s on the horizon for Season 2?

The sophomore season of “Force” immediately tugs at your heartstrings, turns some of your favorites into the ones you now love to hate and keeps you guessing whether Tommy will ever go down by the cops, or his enemies.

While Liliana didn’t survive to see the second season, are we done hearing from her? Will law enforcement ever connect the dots on the mystery man, or will he remain a “Ghost”? Will the beef between Tommy and the Flynn family, led by daddy Walter (Tommy Flanagan), subside or go to another level? Will brothers Diamond (Isaac Keys) and Jenard (Kris D. Lofton) bury the hatchet and keep CBI a family enterprise? Will the Flynn siblings, Vic (Shane Harper) and Claudia (Lili Simmons), break out on their own and leave Daddy behind?

The head of Chicago’s powerful Flynn crime family (Tommy Flanagan) has little patience with rival Tommy. Starz

Season 2 of ‘Force’ answers those questions while providing a few predictable moments, offering several surprising twists and revealing sloppiness by Tommy as he and his partner, Diamond, strive to take control of the drug game in every neighborhood in the city, including Chatham and Little Village.

Who can we look forward to seeing more of?

Everyone’s mother we love to hate, Kate Egan (Patricia Kalember), gets more screen time this season than the first one, and she’s packing all the punches. You won’t be disappointed to see the same mother-son dynamic as you saw in “Power” and the first season, as it was comical, but you’ll also get insight to their backstory.

And as we see more of Kate, we get to see the evolution of D-Mac, the intelligent nephew who’d rather take the street route than the classroom.