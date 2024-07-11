The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, July 11, 2024
Movies and TV Entertainment and Culture

'SpongeBob Squarepants' celebrates 25 years of saturating pop culture

The absorbent and yellow superstar marks the occasion by co-hosting the Kids Choice Awards.

By  Patrick Ryan | USA Today
   
SHARE 'SpongeBob Squarepants' celebrates 25 years of saturating pop culture
The hero of "SpongeBob Squarepants" has been voiced through its 25-year run by Tom Kenny, who says these days the bizarre show "feels more real to me than real life."

The hero of “SpongeBob Squarepants” has been voiced through its 25-year run by Tom Kenny, who says these days the bizarre show “feels more real to me than real life.”

Nickelodeon

His house is not a pineapple under the sea, nor is he neighbors with an octopus. But for Tom Kenny, “SpongeBob SquarePants” remains as delightful as a Krabby Patty.

For the last quarter century, the actor has voiced the sparky sea sponge on Nickelodeon’s hit animated series, which premiered July 17, 1999. Since then, it’s seeped into his life in sundry ways: Over dinner, he’ll test out new jokes with his wife, Jill Talley, a former Second City performer who voices Karen and Squidina on the show. His band, Tom Kenny and the Hi-Seas, often works the “SpongeBob” theme song into its set lists. And on Saturday, he’s teaming up with Bill Fagerbakke (aka Patrick Star) as their indelible characters host “Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards” on Nickelodeon and Paramount+.

“ ‘SpongeBob’ feels more real to me than real life lately,” jokes Kenny, who turns 62 on the day of the ceremony. “I think Bikini Bottom is actually reality, and we’re just a dream SpongeBob and Patrick are having. It’s like a ‘Black Mirror’ episode.”

The offbeat show was created by Stephen Hillenburg, a marine science educator, as “SpongeBob Ahoy!” about a group of pals living in an ocean-floor city. At first, Nickelodeon wanted him to be a school-age child rather than a fast-food fry cook.

At early auditions, “they said, ‘We’re looking for super realistic kids’ voices. We don’t want it to be stylized at all,’ ” Kenny recalls. But Hillenburg pushed back on aging down the ever-optimistic SpongeBob, agreeing to add a classroom element with a boating school where the sponge strives to get his driver’s license.

Tom Kenny, the voice of SpongeBob, attends a December awards show with his wife, Jill Talley, who does the voice of Karen the Computer.

Tom Kenny, the voice of SpongeBob, attends a December awards show with his wife, Jill Talley, who does the voice of Karen the Computer.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Fagerbakke, 66, came aboard after Kenny was cast. “It was the most unusual audition I’ve ever had,” he says. “It was in a conference room where this quiet fellow played me a cassette of Tom doing SpongeBob. He said, ‘Here’s a picture of Patrick. He’s the best friend, so he needs to balance him out.’ Characters of irregular intellectual quality were kind of my wheelhouse, so I got lucky there.”

Within its first month on the air, “SpongeBob” edged out “Pokémon” as the highest-rated Saturday morning kids’ series on TV. By 2002, it eclipsed “Rugrats” as the most-watched children’s show on cable — and more than a third of its audience were adults.

“The first time it hit me was when I’d pull up to the elementary school to pick up my daughter and I’d get greeted by 15 7-year-olds screaming, ‘Patrick! Patrick!’ “ Fagerbakke says. “And then I started getting comments from parents, being like, ‘I’m so happy there’s something I can watch with my kids.’ “

Kenny considers “SpongeBob” to be a “statistical anomaly” in the vein of Fox’s “The Simpsons,” which just wrapped its 35th season. (“It’s confounding,” he says. “Stuff isn’t supposed to last this long.”) He credits the show’s staying power to Hillenburg, who died in 2018 at age 57 from complications of Lou Gehrig’s disease.

“One thing I learned from him is that character drives everything,” Kenny says. “You shouldn’t violate who they are or stuff they would do for the sake of a laugh. Steve was very strict about that. He always said SpongeBob was the hardest character to write for. He’s so elastic; he’s very complex.”

With 14 seasons and more than 500 11-minute shorts, “SpongeBob” has spawned a branding empire, with theme-park rides, spinoff movies, a Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade float and even a Broadway musical that had its world premiere in Chicago in 2016. The affable sponge has been emblazoned on kids’ backpacks and water bottles, as well as adult merchandise.

“I remember early on, Patrick T-shirts and boxer shorts were selling in double and triple XL sizes at rates that had not been seen before. I thought, ‘These are for dudes — and not small dudes, either,’ ” Kenny says. “You’d go to the grocery store and see SpongeBob Fruit Roll-Ups and Kraft Mac and Cheese. I was like, ‘Wow, OK, I’m liking this!’ Licensing is everything — that’s our lifeline.”

And if that’s not enough, “there are ‘SpongeBob’ toilet training seats,” he says. “We’re teaching children many things: about friendship, being yourself, letting your freak flag fly — and also how to poop.”

Read more at usatoday.com.

Next Up In Movies & TV
Shelley Duvall, starred in 'The Shining,' 'Popeye,' 'Nashville' dies at 75
Louis C.K.'s misdeeds inspire thought-provoking doc 'Sorry/Not Sorry'
Upbeat 'Fly Me to the Moon' fueled by a potent mix of comedy, romance and star power
Things to do in Chicago July 11-17: The Mix
Heart-wrenching doc 'Teen Torture, Inc.' details the horrors alleged at 'tough love' boot camps
Netflix's revealing 'Receiver' a documentary worth catching
The Latest
Chicago City Hall.
City Hall
Chicago City Council considers $7.6 million settlement for man who spent 16 years in prison for murder before key witness recanted
John Velez was just 17 years old when he was found guilty of killing Anthony Hueneca in Pilsen in March 2001. Velez served 16 years in prison before the conviction was vacated based on a witness’s admission that he hadn’t actually seen the shooting happen.
By Tom Schuba
 
BIDEN-062923_0218 copy.jpg
Politics
Johnson offers fiery defense of Joe Biden as convention planners say Chicago is ready for DNC
“Do y’all know that the former president has been on trial for an attempted coup to overturn an election? What are we debatin’ over? You can go with the person who has shown up for the people of this country, investing in cities across America, or you can go with the person who does not to believe in democracy.”
By Fran Spielman
 
CPD-05 (6).JPG
Crime
Man fatally shot during argument in Grand Boulevard
The man, 26, was arguing with someone about 3:35 a.m. in the 500 block of East 47th Street when he was shot in the chest and arm, Chicago police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
SAVOR_2023June_0436A_Crop.jpg
Theater
Cheesy narration aside, 'Savor After Hours' delights when dance takes centerstage
“Savor” offers a dazzling roster of dance numbers that range from tango, rhumba and waltz to disco and burlesque.
By Catey Sullivan | For the Sun-Times
 
White Sox pitcher Jonathan Cannon, left, listens to manager Pedro Grifol in the dugout in the second inning of a game against the Tigers.
White Sox
As White Sox hit rock bottom, young pitching is looking up
Rookies Jonathan Cannon and Drew Thorpe — not to mention All-Star Garrett Crochet — forming one of majors’ best rotations in last 32 games
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 