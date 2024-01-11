The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, January 11, 2024
Movies and TV Entertainment and Culture Columnists

In ‘Lift,’ Kevin Hart’s heist crew steals ideas from better movies

Talented, charming actors play the caricature roles in a Netflix action film big in budget but short on originality.

By  Richard Roeper
   
SHARE In ‘Lift,’ Kevin Hart’s heist crew steals ideas from better movies
Kevin Hart (from left), Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Billy Magnussen play members of a robbery team in “Lift.”

Kevin Hart (from left), Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Billy Magnussen play members of a robbery team in “Lift.”

Courtesy of Netflix

Whether it’s a heist classic like Michael Mann’s “Heat” or a far lesser film in the genre, there’s almost always that moment when the mastermind behind the Impossible Job tells his loyal team that now is the time to bow out with no hard feelings because this gig is just too damn dangerous and there’s a possibility everyone will wind up in jail or dead — after which the team members step forward one at a time to say: F- - - it, I’m in. Let’s do this thing.

We get that moment in the slick and bombastic and at times confounding “Lift,” and we get a lot of other sequences that will seem so familiar to you that you might start wondering if you’ve actually seen this movie before. In a way, you have, because this is a classic example of a well-made, big-budget action movie that is less than the sum of its parts. Despite the presence of the talented and reliable action-movie director F. Gary Gray (“The Negotiator,” “The Italian Job,” “The Fate of the Furious”) behind the camera and a charming cast led by Kevin Hart, “Lift” often comes across as if it’s cranking up the volume (and the visuals) to 11 in lieu of serving up an original storyline. Like “6 Underground” (2019) and “Red Notice” (2021) and “The Gray Man” (2022) and “Heart of Stone” (2023), this is another entry in the growing Netflix library of star-studded action movies sure to rack up tens of millions of views while garnering mixed reviews at best.

Kevin Hart’s Cyrus and his crew specialize in stealing art from people who don’t deserve such great works, and that seems presumptuous, but that’s their motto and they’re sticking to it. In an instantly confusing opening sequence, Cyrus and his team pull off an NFT heist (which seems very 2021) by kidnapping a digital artist known as “N8” (Jacob Batalon). There’s an admittedly thrilling chase sequence through the waterways of Venice, and London also comes into play, and we get the feeling even the filmmakers realize they’re in danger of losing the viewers early, so they conveniently supply us with graphics identifying Cyrus’s team. In addition to “CYRUS, THE BOSS,” there’s “CAMILA, THE PILOT” (Úrsula Corberó), “MI-SUN,” THE HACKER (Yun Jee Kim), “MAGNUS, THE SAFECRACKER” (Billy Magnussen) and “LUKE, THE ENGINEER” (Vivek Kalra). All fine actors, all playing thinly drawn caricatures with superficial personality traits, e.g., Magnus the safecracker is quite the wisecracker.

‘Life’

Untitled

Netflix presents a film directed by F. Gary Gray and written by Daniel Kunka. Running time: 104 minutes. Rated PG-13 (for violence and action, suggestive material and some language). Available Friday on Netflix.

Also on board is Vincent D’Onofrio’s Denton, a so-called master of disguise whose disguises seem quite less than masterful. It’s a shame to see the great D’Onofrio lost in the shuffle in this film — and the same could be said for Jean Reno as the main villain, one Lars Jorgensen, a wealthy investment banker who secretly backs terrorist attacks in order to manipulate the stock market in his favor. Reno is on the sidelines for most of the film, barking commands to his henchmen; it’s a nothing role for a brilliant actor.

Now, you might be wondering: How are Cyrus and his team linked to the ruthless Jorgensen? Thanks for asking! The wonderful Gugu Mbatha-Raw is Abby, an Interpol agent who spent five days with Cyrus while working undercover in Paris. (She regrets it. He thinks they were great together. There will be bantering and sexual tension, oh yes there will.)

The great Jean Reno has little to do as the villain in “Lift.”

The great Jean Reno has little to do as the villain in “Lift.”

Netflix

On orders from her boss Huxley (Sam Worthington), Abby tells Cyrus that he and his entire team have been implicated in a number of crimes, and they’ve got two choices: Either go to prison, or, in exchange for immunity, steal $500 million in gold that Jorgensen is sending to a terrorist group — and they have to pull off the heist, aka “lift,” in mid-air, on a passenger plane. Why, that’s impossible! Or isssssss it??? (In an instant classic of a groaner, Huxley tells Abby about a previous terrorist attack that was funded by Jorgensen: “You remember the New Zealand plane that went down, 183 dead. Airplane stock plummeted just like those poor souls.” Yikes.)

As the action jumps from exotic international location to exotic international location, there’s a LOT of procedural buildup to the big mid-air heist, which is kind of cool but also just plain gonzo nuts, and by then you’ll either be soaking up the ridiculous fun or thinking about hitting the eject button and seeing what else they’ve got going on Netflix. I vote for the latter.

Next Up In Movies & TV
‘The Book of Clarence’ a bold but bewildering commentary on Christ
Zesty songs aren’t enough to make a ‘Mean Girls’ remake matter
‘Ted’ prequel series proves the formerly funny, foul-mouthed toy is all played out
Things to do in Chicago Jan. 11-17: The Mix
‘The Zone of Interest’ powerfully depicts a Nazi family’s cushy life in the shadow of Auschwitz
Aaron Rodgers denies linking Jimmy Kimmel to Jeffrey Epstein, doesn’t offer apology
The Latest
Curie’s Carlos Harris (2) moves the ball against Kenwood’s Chris Riddle (10).
High School Basketball
Curie dominates Kenwood, establishes Public League supremacy
It was close for a half, thanks to some rough shooting from Curie. But then the Condors crushed No. 8 Kenwood, dominating the third quarter to win 68-49.
By Michael O’Brien
 
G Herbo attends the BET Awards in Los Angeles in June 2023. He led Chicago’s drill music to international prominence alongside fellow rappers and collaborators Chief Keef and Lil Durk.
Crime
Chicago rapper G Herbo gets 3 years’ probation for using stolen credit card to pay for puppies, private planes
G Herbo, born Herbert Wright III, 28, signed an agreement in July of last year pleading guilty to one count of wire fraud and one count of lying to federal agents.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 
Allen Guyton, Alonte Wilson and Jovani Larry celebrate their high school graduation in December 2023, alongside Myisha McGee, Director of Breakthrough Beyond, at Breakthrough Urban Ministries in East Garfield Park. The graduates were part of the Back to Our Future pilot program, a new effort to work with students who had been disconnected from Chicago Public Schools.
Education
Expensive effort to get high-risk kids back in school is off to a slow start
The program targets school-age teens who have been out of class for at least a year, who are at high risk of being involved in gun violence.
By Sarah Karp | WBEZ and Patrick Smith | WBEZ
 
A judge’s gavel
Suburban Chicago
Ex-police officer settles discrimination suit over Muslim faith against suburban department for $475,000
Ramtin Sabet sued the city of North Chicago and its former and current police chiefs in March 2017 — a month after he was fired from the department.
By Cindy Hernandez
 
Rioters loyal to President Donald Trump at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021.
Extremism in the Ranks
UIC campus cop with extremist ties is banned from testifying in Cook County court cases
The officer continued to work for the state university despite acknowledging he signed up years ago with the anti-government Oath Keepers, which played a key role in the riot at the U.S. Capitol in 2021.
By Dan Mihalopoulos | WBEZ and Tom Schuba
 