Friday, July 7, 2023
Artist Danny Torres painted this mural on a three-story brick building at 815 W. Armitage Ave. in Lincoln Park.

Robert Herguth / Sun-Times

Lincoln Park mural has an old school vibe except for the pigeon wearing a hardhat

You see, the mural faces an alley, and the company that commissioned it is involved in a lot of construction projects. Besides, artist Danny Torres just likes pigeons.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
The mural on a three-story brick building at 815 W. Armitage Ave. evokes an elegant, almost timeless feeling.

Purple, red, yellow and pink flowers seem to burst forth from the wall, among them a sunflower spilling from a golden frame.

Within a light-blue backdrop, white lines subtly mark the borders of the city of Chicago and its neighborhoods.

At one side is an image of an old-time street lamp with two candles inside.

There’s a Victorian quality to much of the mural, perhaps appropriate since records show the building dates to the late 1800s.

Except for one thing: What is the deal with that pigeon atop the street light wearing a hardhat?

A closeup of the pigeon in Danny Torres’ mural on West Armitage Avenue in Lincoln Park.

Robert Herguth / Sun-Times

For starters, the real estate company that’s based there and that commissioned the artwork is involved with a lot of construction projects, says Amanda Stamelos of Coordinate Properties.

And the mural faces an alley, so a pigeon seemed kind of appropriate, Stamelos says.

Also, Danny Torres, the artist who created the mural, just likes pigeons. His Instagram has photos of his other artwork that includes a painting of a plump pigeon wearing a Bulls hat and a mural showing a pigeon in flight next to rapper Snoop Dogg.

“Rest for the Wicked,” an acrylic painting by Danny Torres.

Provided

This painting by Danny Torres includes a pigeon and rapper Snoop Dogg.

Provided

“Most people look at them as vermin, but I think they’re beautiful, and there’s more than meets the eye,” says Torres, who was born in Ecuador and grew up in Portage Park and Humboldt Park. “I like pigeons because I can kind of relate. I’m an immigrant, and sometimes we’re looked down upon.”

Also, he says of pigeons: “They kind of represent, in my eyes, the common man. I also do like their resilience.”

Chicago artist Danny Torres.

Provided

Stamelos says the mural gives people passing by a chance to “look at something besides a brick wall” that they might find pleasing and take meaning from.

She says the candles inside the street lamp represent her and her husband, and the flowers were from a photo of blooms from a Lincoln Park farmers market. The flowers were already past their prime when the photo was taken.

Torres says the “significance is the passing of time and the changing of seasons.”

