Friday, August 18, 2023
A new mural on the West Side by the CAB crew that features characters from “The Transformers.”

A new mural on the West Side by the CAB crew that features characters from “The Transformers.”

Robert Herguth / Sun-Times

Murals and Mosaics

‘Transformers’ figures transform a West Side wall in a new mural

They’re each worked into giant letters spelling out the word “CABOOM,” like kaboom, only CAB is the Chicago graffiti art crew that painted the mural.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
If you’re into “The Transformers,” you can watch the latest movie in the franchise of alien robots — or you can head to the West Side and check out a new mural outside an auto parts store at Central Park Avenue and Division Street that pays homage to the characters.

They’re worked into giant letters spelling out the word “CABOOM” — like kaboom, only starting with CAB, which is the Chicago graffiti art crew that painted the mural.

Robert Herguth / Sun-Times

The cast of artists?

The “C” was done by HateK. The “A” was by Fane. The “B” was by DTeK. The first “O” was by Werm. The second “O” was by Gnee. The “M” was by chi.bombz.

“The Transformers” characters in the mural are: Optimus Prime, Soundwave, Arcee, Bumblebee and Optimus Primal, while the “M” includes Autobot and Decepticon insignia.

“It’s a very proud moment for us to be able to leave some beautiful artwork for the people of Chicago to enjoy,” Werm says. “And part of our goal is to do murals all over the city and inspire younger generations, that see the art . . . one day, create art and keep the cycle of beautifying the city going.”

