1 killed, 1 hurt in separate crashes with pedestrians in Evanston

Charges are pending after a 66-year-old Chicago man was fatally struck by a vehicle Wednesday night in a hit-and-run crash in north suburban Evanston.

About 8:20 p.m., the man was walking in the east crosswalk at Howard Street and Chicago Avenue when he was struck by a vehicle as it headed west, according to Evanston police.

The man, who lived in Chicago, was taken to Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston, where he was pronounced dead, police said. The driver drove away from the scene, but later turned himself in to Chicago police. Charges were pending.

An autopsy Thursday found the man died of multiple blunt force injuries to the head as a result of the crash, the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office said. His death was ruled an accident.

In an unrelated incident Wednesday night, another man was struck by a vehicle about an hour later in the 1300 block of Chicago Avenue, police said.

About 9:30 p.m., the 30-year-old from Libertyville walked into the roadway and was struck by a vehicle as it drove south on Chicago Avenue, police said. The man was taken to Evanston Hospital, where he was stabilized in critical condition.

The driver in that crash stayed at the scene and was not taken into custody, police said.