$10K reward for man wanted for armed robberies in Illinois, Ohio: FBI

The FBI is offering a $10,000 award for a man who allegedly robbed victims and jewelry store workers at gunpoint in Illinois and Ohio.

Charles C. Jones, 35, is wanted for the armed robberies allegedly done from 2009 to 2011, according to the FBI’s Chicago office. An arrest warrant was issued for him on July 22, 2016, after the U.S. Court for the Northern District of Illinois charged him with interference with commerce by threat of violence.

Jones, who also goes by “CeCe” or “CC,” was described as a 5-foot-8, 180-pound black man with tattoos on the top of both hands and forearms and on the bottom of both forearms, the FBI said. He should be considered “armed and dangerous.”

Anyone with information on Jones was asked to call the Chicago FBI office at (312) 421-6700.