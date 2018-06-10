12-year-old boy, 40-year-old man shot in Fernwood

A 12-year-old boy and a 40-year-old man were wounded in a shooting Sunday afternoon in the Fernwood neighborhood on the Far South Side.

About noon, they were in the 9900 block of South Perry when someone hopped out of a silver SUV and fired shots in their direction, according to Chicago Police.

The boy suffered a gunshot wound to the chest, while the man was struck in his knee, police said. They were both taken to Roseland Community Hospital, where their conditions stabilized.

Area South detectives were investigating the shooting.