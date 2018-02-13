17-year-old boy charged with armed carjacking in Skokie

A 17-year-old boy has been charged with carjacking a woman’s Mercedes-Benz on Sunday night in north suburban Skokie.

The woman was parking her vehicle just before 7 p.m. in the 8000 block of Keating Avenue when the 17-year-old boy and another male approached her, Skokie police said.

The pair, one of whom was armed with a handgun, demanded her property and took her vehicle, police said. The woman was not hurt and called 911.

The Mercedes was spotted at Lockwood Avenue and Conrad Street and subsequently crashed at the intersection of Lockwood and Dempster, police said. The 17-year-old boy, of University Park, was taken into custody after a foot pursuit.

The boy, whose name was not released because he is a juvenile, was charged with aggravated vehicular hijacking and burglary, police said. He was taken to the Cook County Juvenile Detention Center ahead of a bond hearing.

Police are continuing to investigate and are searching for two other people who are believed to have played a role in the carjacking. Anyone with information was asked to call police at (847) 982-5900, or the 24-hour tip line at (847) 933-8477.