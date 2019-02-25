17-year-old boy shot in Jeffery Manor

A teenage boy was shot Monday morning in the Jeffery Manor neighborhood on the South Side.

The 17-year-old was walking at 8:25 a.m. in the 2500 block of East 100th Street when someone shot at him from a dark-colored car, according to Chicago police.

The boy ran away and realized he’d been hit in the leg and lower back, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago medical center.

No one is in custody as Area South detectives continue to investigate.