Jennifer Gong-Gershowitz has won the 17th District seat in the Illinois House of Representatives, defeating challenger Peter Lee, according to returns as reported by the Associated Press.
The Sun-Times endorsed Gong-Gershowitz for the 17th District Illinois House seat, saying she, “had a great grasp of the big issues facing lawmakers in Springfield.”
Gong-Gershowitz is a first-time political candidate who beat four other Democratic candidates during the March primary. She is an attorney specializing in immigration law and human rights and was the first director of immigration law for the Highwood Legal Aid Clinic.
Lee does not have a background in elected politics. Lee is an attorney and served as vice president and then president of Korean Association of Chicago.
