18-year-old man shot in Longwood Manor

An 18-year-old man was wounded in a Longwood Manor neighborhood shooting Sunday afternoon on the South Side.

The man was walking at 2:37 p.m. in the 9800 block of South Green when another male got out of a vehicle and opened fire, according to Chicago Police.

He suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where his condition was stabilized, police said.